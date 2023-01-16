Detroit Tigers: 3 Key Areas the team can be better in 2023

It wasn't that long ago that the Detroit Tigers were seen as one of the foremost teams in baseball. However, the team has not seen postseason baseball for 8 years now, and fans in Motown are getting fed up.

Despite a devoted and loyal fanbase, the Tigers struggled profoundly last season, finishing 4th in the AL Central, 26 games out of the top spot. Here are 3 ways the Detroit Tigers can improve their chances of getting back into the postseason in 2023.

3 areas of improvement for the Detroit Tigers next year

1. Starting pitching

The Tigers' starting 5 had a joint ERA of 4.51 last season, placing them 23rd out of 30 MLB teams. Out of the 11 pitchers who made more than 5 starts in 2022, not a single one had a winning record. This made it very difficult for the team to win games.

Evan @OhChev Tarik Skubal is a cheat code Tarik Skubal is a cheat code 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FGFSazwGar

"Tarik Skubal is a cheat code" - @ Evan

Tarik Skubal, one of their best young arms, underwent flexor tendon surgery in August, meaning he will most likely miss the first part of the year. This comes as Eduardo Rodriguez had one of the weakest seasons of his career in 2022, but looks to have his injuries past him. If the Tigers can maintain a solid and regular starting lineup, things might improve in this department.

2. Run production

The Tigers scored the least number of runs in the MLB last season, with only 557 runners crossing the plate. Obviously, it is impossible to be a contending team with numbers like these.

"Fun Fact- Miguel Cabrera Will Be The Only Active Member of the 3,000 Hit Club In 2023" - @ Raw Chili

Although Miguel Cabrera is set to retire after this season, the Tigers need to find a way for the former MLB Triple Crown winner to impart some of his knowledge to younger players like Cody Clemens and Spenser Torkelson.

1. Power

Similarly to the previous point, the Detroit Tigers had enduring problems hitting the ball off the park. The team hit 110 long balls last year, placing them last in the MLB in that category. This renders them completely at the mercy of big-swinging teams like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Comerica Park, their home field, is changing their outfield dimensions. Players and fans can only hope that this allows for more home runs at this historically very pitcher-friendly venue.

