Miguel Cabrera Net Worth: How wealthy is the MLB legend?

In August, MLB legend Miguel Cabrera announced his intention to return to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer told The Detroit News' Chris McCosky, "I'm not going to give up... Next year, I'll be right here."

Cabrera is coming off one of his least productive seasons. While every stat he adds propels him up various all-time lists, Miggy only managed to hit 5 home runs and 43 RBIs while batting .254.

AmericanLeagueMuse @AmericanLgMuse We all know some of the best players in the AL, Judge, Ohtani, but what about the worst ones?



Worst fWAR in AL:

1) Robinson Chirinos | -1.6 fWAR

2) Miguel Cabrera | -1.5 fWAR

T-3) Brad Miller | -1.1 fWAR

T-3) Kole Calhoun | -1.1 fWAR

T-3) Leury Garcia | -1.1 fWAR



Any surprises? We all know some of the best players in the AL, Judge, Ohtani, but what about the worst ones?Worst fWAR in AL:1) Robinson Chirinos | -1.6 fWAR2) Miguel Cabrera | -1.5 fWART-3) Brad Miller | -1.1 fWART-3) Kole Calhoun | -1.1 fWART-3) Leury Garcia | -1.1 fWARAny surprises? https://t.co/C8ZpQZcJjF

"We all know some of the best players in the AL, Judge, Ohtani, but what about the worst ones? Worst fWAR in AL: 1) Robinson Chirinos | -1.6 fWAR, 2) Miguel Cabrera | -1.5 fWAR, 3) Brad Miller | -1.1 fWAR, 4) Kole Calhoun | -1.1 fWAR, 5) Leury Garcia | -1.1 fWAR. Any surprises?" - AmericanLeagueMuse

He may no longer be the player he once was, but his respect around the league makes an uncompetitive Detroit Tigers team worthy of some attention. However, the team announced that Miguel Cabrera will no longer have a daily role with the team but will instead become a platoon player for the team.

With a $32 million salary for the 2023 season, Cabrera will easily become the most expensive bench player in the league. From winning the Triple Crown to becoming a bench player for the lowly Tigers, fans have seen the result of signing players to massive contract extensions that age poorly with the player.

letthekidsplay @letthekidsplay



433PA, 5HR, 43RBI, .254AVG, .622OPS, 83OPS+



Both Miguel Cabrera.

Entering age 31 season, Pre 8yr, $248M Triple Crown Winner & “All-Star” 2022 season.



Miggy made $32M last season.



Forewarned Aaron Judge suitors.



#letthekidsplay 652PA, 44HR, 137RBI, .348AVG, 1.078OPS, 190OPS+433PA, 5HR, 43RBI, .254AVG, .622OPS, 83OPS+Both Miguel Cabrera.Entering age 31 season, Pre 8yr, $248M Triple Crown Winner & “All-Star” 2022 season.Miggy made $32M last season.Forewarned Aaron Judge suitors. 652PA, 44HR, 137RBI, .348AVG, 1.078OPS, 190OPS+433PA, 5HR, 43RBI, .254AVG, .622OPS, 83OPS+Both Miguel Cabrera.Entering age 31 season, Pre 8yr, $248M Triple Crown Winner & “All-Star” 2022 season.Miggy made $32M last season. Forewarned Aaron Judge suitors.#letthekidsplay

"652PA, 44HR, 137RBI, .348AVG, 1.078OPS, 190OPS+. | 433PA, 5HR, 43RBI, .254AVG, .622OPS, 83OPS+. Both Miguel Cabrera. Entering age 31 season, Pre 8yr, $248M Triple Crown Winner & “All-Star” 2022 season. Miggy made $32M last season. Forewarned Aaron Judge suitors. #letthekidsplay" - letthekidsplay

Cabrera has been one of the best players of his generation, and his bank account backs that up. According to wealthygorilla.com, Miguel has an estimated net worth of $125 million. At the end of the 2015 season, Miggy signed an 8-year / $248,000,000 contract extension with the Detroit Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera's career accomplishments

A two-time MVP, Cabrera has been selected to the All-Star team 12 times, while also winning 7 Silver Slugger awards and a World Series title. In 2012, Miggy became the 17th player in history to win the Triple Crown, something no one has accomplished since.

MLB @MLB It's been 10 years since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown.



Will Goldy be next? It's been 10 years since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown.Will Goldy be next? https://t.co/EpnChKp2YL

"It's been 10 years since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown. Will Goldy be next?" - MLB

Poll : 0 votes