Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers will be the final one in the legendary career of Miguel Cabrera. The future Hall of Famer announced that this season would be the final one of his career, however, this will not be the end of Miggy's baseball journey.

Expand Tweet

The Detroit Tigers announced that Miguel Cabrera's time on the field may be over on Sunday night, but he is not finished with the franchise. The 12-time All-Star is set to join the Tigers' front office as the Special Assistant to Scott Harris, the President of Baseball Operations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The revelation that Cabrera will join the front office received unanimous approval among fans, who were thrilled by the fact that Miggy will remain with the franchise. It remains to be seen what Miguel will be able to bring to the front office. However, his legendary status could be beneficial for the Tigers to have in the organization.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans stressed that having Cabrera in the front office will not only help the Detroit Tigers from the perspective of one of the best hitters of all time but also the effect it could have on Latin players. An icon in the Hispanic baseball community, Cabrera is beloved among many of the younger generations who are currently dominating the league.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miguel Cabrera is a lock to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he first becomes eligible

One of the best pure hitters of his generation, Cabrera has enjoyed an incredibly successful major league career. Currently, throughout his 20-year career with the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, Cabrera has recorded 3,170 hits, 511 home runs, 1,880 RBIs and a career .306 batting average.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Miguel Cabrera has been dominant throughout his illustrious career, his best year came in 2012. The superstar first baseman secured the Triple Crown by posting a career-high 205 hits, along with 44 home runs and 139 RBIs. He also finished with an American League-leading .330 batting average, becoming the most recent player to win the Triple Crown.

Expand Tweet