Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected from Wednesday's matinee against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With the Tigers drawing about 65 people for the game, and those fans falling largely silent with Detroit losing 3-0 at the time, on-field microphones were able to pick up most of the conversation between Hinch and home plate umpire Nic Lentz.
The whole sequence began when batter Eric Haase took exception to being rung up looking for the second time in the game on what appeared to be a strike on the upper-outer corner.
Haase said a few words to Lentz, who responded with "I'm not perfect back here. You know I'm not."
The Detroit Tigers' batter continued to complain, at which time A.J. Hinch emerged from the dugout to save Haase from being tossed. Instead of allowing Hinch to take his player back to the dugout, Lentz promptly ejected him.
Arguing balls and strikes is often a path to a quick ejection. However, after being tossed, A.J. Hinch had some words for Lentz, including the phrase "This isn't about you, but you made it about you" with a few finger points in the umpire's face from close range.
The ejection was the 21st of Hinch's career. He managed the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros before taking over as the Detroit Tigers' dugout leader.
While it did seem like a quick ejection for A.J. Hinch, Lentz did not toss Haase. Upon review, the ball did clip the strike zone, according to the would-be lens of a robot umpire.
The Pirates ended up defeating the Detroit Tigers 8-0. Haase, a sometimes catcher, was playing in left field during the game. He ended up adding one more strikeout in the contest to earn the golden sombrero for whiffing three times on an 0-for-3 day.
Of course, most people remember Hinch as the manager for the Astros when they won the 2017 World Series. It is a highly-tainted title in the eyes of many, as Hinch lost his job with the team for his role in the much publicized sign-stealing scandal.
A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers almost having a decent season
After finishing 66-96 last season, the Detroit Tigers are actually remaining somewhat relevant in 2023. Detroit fell to 19-22 with Wednesday's loss. However, in the American League Central — one of the worst divisions in MLB — they remain just four games out of first place.