Kansas City Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles has his way with the Detroit Tigers on Monday, including Spencer Torkelson. Lyles went six innings, giving up no runs on three hits and striking out four batters.

This was one of Lyles' most impressive performances of the season. He has compiled a 1-11 record with a 6.05 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Lyles unlocked something on Monday.

Despite the impressive performance, the Royals would lose the game 3-2. Afterwards, Spencer Torkelson had some strong words for Jordan Lyles and his thoughts on his performance.

"He's 1-11. You can have it. Take it," said Spencer Torkleson.

Torkelson strongly believes Lyles was using some sticky substance on Monday. In the screenshot, you can see some type of substance on Lyles' left wrist.

"This hasn't gone away. Guys are still doing that (using sticky stuff). He just happened to not get caught. There's nothing we can do about it now," Torkelson went on to explain.

Torkelson explained that pitchers using sticky stuff is still a problem in the league. Some have gotten better at hiding it while being checked in between innings, which the league has cracked down on.

Spencer Torkelson and Jordan Lyles' beef may be something to watch for

Spencer Torkelson held nothing back when speaking about Jordan Lyles. The Kansas City Royals pitcher has been struggling, and Torkelson noted that with his 1-11 record. Lyles did not pick up his first win of the season until June 24.

Lyles has spent 13 seasons in the big leagues. During this time, he has played for eight different organizations. The 32-year-old has had strong performances along the way but has been inconsistent. In 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers, he held a 7-1 record. The following year with the Texas Rangers, he went 1-6.

Torkelson did not just let his word do the talking. The following game on Tuesday, he blasted two home runs, going 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs in Detroit's 11-10 loss.

Torkelson now has 14 home runs on the year and seems to be getting more comfortable with each passing series. He could be in for a strong second half if he keeps projecting like he has.

Given Detroit and Kansas City are divisional rivals, do not expect these comments to be forgotten. These two teams finish their series on Wednesday and play each other again in September.

