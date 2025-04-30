  • home icon
  • Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 30

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:34 GMT
The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Daikin Park. This has been a dominant series for the Astros as they have won the first two games by at least two runs.

Jackson Jobe was scheduled to start the series finale for the Detroit Tigers, and he brought a 2-0 record into this matchup along with a 2.70 ERA. AJ Blubaugh was making his MLB debut on the mound for the Astros.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Final
Detroit Tigers0
Houston Astros1
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Player Stats

Detroit Tigers

Batters - DETABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Carpenter, KDH1000000.2740.837
McKinstry, RF1000010.3220.899
Torres, 2B1000010.2880.784
Greene, RLF0000000.2350.714
Keith, C1B0000000.1710.518
Báez, JCF0000000.2990.718
Jung, 3B0000000.1180.466
Sweeney, SS0000000.1950.576
Nido, C0000000.3130.666
Totals300002
Pitchers - DETIPHRERBBKHRERA
Jobe11110113
Totals1111011
Houston Astros

Batters - HOUABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Peña, SS1111000.2740.784
Altuve, DH1000000.270.7
Paredes, 3B1000010.250.764
Walker, C1B1000000.2040.656
Caratini, C0000000.2420.627
Smith, RF0000000.2110.68
Rodgers, 2B0000000.2240.602
Dezenzo, LF0000000.270.632
Meyers, CF0000000.2470.588
Totals411101
Pitchers - HOUIPHRERBBKHRERA
Blubaugh10000200
Totals1000020
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

