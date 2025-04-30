Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 30

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Daikin Park. This has been a dominant series for the Astros as they have won the first two games by at least two runs.

Ad

Jackson Jobe was scheduled to start the series finale for the Detroit Tigers, and he brought a 2-0 record into this matchup along with a 2.70 ERA. AJ Blubaugh was making his MLB debut on the mound for the Astros.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Box Score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Detroit Tigers 0 Houston Astros 1

Ad

Trending

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Player Stats

Detroit Tigers

Batters - DET AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Carpenter, KDH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.274 0.837 McKinstry, RF 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.322 0.899 Torres, 2B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.288 0.784 Greene, RLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.235 0.714 Keith, C1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.171 0.518 Báez, JCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.299 0.718 Jung, 3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.118 0.466 Sweeney, SS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.195 0.576 Nido, C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.313 0.666 Totals 3 0 0 0 0 2

Ad

Pitchers - DET IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Jobe 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 3 Totals 1 1 1 1 0 1 1

Ad

Houston Astros

Batters - HOU AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Peña, SS 1 1 1 1 0 0 0.274 0.784 Altuve, DH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.27 0.7 Paredes, 3B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.25 0.764 Walker, C1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.204 0.656 Caratini, C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.242 0.627 Smith, RF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.211 0.68 Rodgers, 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.224 0.602 Dezenzo, LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.27 0.632 Meyers, CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.247 0.588 Totals 4 1 1 1 0 1

Pitchers - HOU IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Blubaugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 1 0 0 0 0 2 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More