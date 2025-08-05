“Devin Williams is an absolute f****** DISASTER!” - Fans rip $8.6M pitcher after costly blunder hands Yankees 8-5 loss

Another closing situation for Devin Williams and another time he let the New York Yankees fans down. On Monday, the Yankees were on their way to winning 5-4 before manager Aaron Boone asked Williams, who's signed to a one-year, $8.6 million contract, to close the game in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers.With Joc Pederson at the plate, Williams only needed to find his pitch, but he didn't. An 84 mph breaking ball was crushed by Pederson into the right stands of the field to tie the game at 5-5, forcing an extra innings. Texas eventually won 8-5 after Josh Jung's three-run walk-off home run against Jake Bird in the 10th inning.Soon, Yankees fans called out Williams for another blown save. One wrote:&quot;Devin Williams is an absolute fkn DISASTER. A 5.00 era in ALL of the games he’s pitched, THIS DUDE SHOULD BE NO WHERE NEAR THE 9th INNING. EVER. NOT AS A YANKEE.&quot;Another said that Devin Williams should have been traded at the deadline. The fan wrote:&quot;Devin Williams not being traded at the deadline was a killer. The most perfect example of “not built to be a Yankee” there’s ever been. Somehow Aaron Boone is still closing him.&quot;&quot;That’s because Boone said he was going to remain the closer and he wants to stay true to his word. Wins be damned,&quot; another fan took a swipe at the manager.One fan wondered why the Yankees regularly regret handing the ball to Williams in clutch situations:&quot;A homer given up to a dude hitting .120 with a .430 ops. You just got TWO arms that are more dominant in the last inning of a game with Bednar and Doval and you stick with the guy who’s PROVEN he can’t pitch as a Yankee.&quot;&quot;Absolutely horrible, giving up a homer to one of the worst hitter’s in baseball,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;They should start by shaving their beards and run 27 sprints on the foul line every day. That would be a good start,&quot; another came up with a punishment already.Devin Williams has been far from perfect for the Yankees this summerBefore coming to the Yankees, Devin Williams was a standout reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers. He joined the Yankees via a December 2024 trade with the Brewers, who received Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin in return. Following the trade, many thought it would stop the Yankees coming up short in late games.However, it seems pressure is catching up to the former NL Reliever of the Year while performing in front of packed stadiums.Williams opened the regular season as the Yankees' primary closer but struggled, accumulating an 11.25 ERA and surrendering 10 earned runs over his first eight innings. Opponents hit .462 off his four‑seamer, and his walk rate ranked near the bottom 1% of MLB pitchers. Seeing this, manager Aaron Boone removed him from the ninth‑inning role on April 27.Devin Williams was assigned to the middle reliever role. He was excellent in that stretch, posting a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings in 12 appearances, while striking out 16 batters and issuing just two walks and one HBP. This performance, combined with Luke Weaver's hamstring injury, put him back on closing duties. But now, it seems Williams can't be trusted yet.