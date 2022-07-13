"Devin Williams is an All Star IMO" - Milwaukee Brewers 4-time Silver Slugger disapproves of teammate's All-Star snub

The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have built their success on the back of efficient pitching. Devin Williams has been a key member of the team and one of their standout relief pitchers.

The All-Star Game is less than a week away. We have reached that stage of the season where discussions have begun on who should and who shouldn't have been selected.

On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen made his feelings clear about his teammate's snub from the All-Star lineup in a tweet.

Andrew McCutchen @TheCUTCH22 Devin Williams is an All Star IMO Devin Williams is an All Star IMO

"Devin Williams is an All Star IMO" - Andrew McCutchen

McCutchen has always been one of the more vocal players in the league. The veteran outfielder, who is now in his 14th season in the league, makes a valid point.

Williams started the 2022 season in spectacular fashion. His stats speak for themselves. The 27-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched. He has allowed only 17 hits and seven runs. He is yet to concede a home run all season. The Missouri native is second in the team, behind Josh Hader, with five saves and currently leads the National League with 22 holds.

Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been exceptional in 2022

Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden

Devin Williams boasts one of the highest strikout rates in the NL. He has struck out 55 out of the 133 batters faced, a 41.4% strikeout rate.

Unfortunately for Williams, the competition among relief pitchers in the NL has been tough this year. Led by fellow Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader and New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, the roster is stacked with talent.

Selected for their first All-Star Game, the well-deserved Ryan Helsley, David Bednar and Joe Mantiply round out the group of NL relievers.

Jedi Master Ober @obersports Devin Williams this year



32.2 IP

1.93 ERA

1.57 FIP

55-19 K/BBs

15.2 SO/9

22 Holds (leads MLB)

5 Saves



One of the biggest All-Star snubs I can remember. Absurd that he’s not on the roster. Devin Williams this year32.2 IP1.93 ERA1.57 FIP55-19 K/BBs15.2 SO/922 Holds (leads MLB)5 Saves One of the biggest All-Star snubs I can remember. Absurd that he’s not on the roster. https://t.co/oeWI9yVD1l

"Devin Williams this year 32.2 IP 1.93 ERA 1.57 FIP 55-19 K/BBs 15.2 SO/9 22 Holds (leads MLB) 5 Saves One of the biggest All-Star snubs I can remember. Absurd that he’s not on the roster." - Devin Williams

Josh Hader made an interesting point recently. It's harder to make the All-Star team as a middle reliever than as a closer. When asked by reporters about Williams' situation, he said:

"You don't really get the recognition as a closer would, but he would be a closer in any team in the league."

Williams may miss out on this season's All-Star Game, but the talent is there for all to see. His teammates are full of praise for the young reliever and some, like Andrew McCutchen, just cannot believe he has not been selected.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far