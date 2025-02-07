Devin Williams’ fiancée, Brandon Crawford’s spouse, and more can’t get enough of Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria's heartwarming family moments

Pittsburgh Pirates player Andrew McCutchen has been enjoying his offseason with his family before the start of the 2025 season. McCutchen and his wife Maria have four children, two sons and two daughters.

Maria, who has nearly 32K Instagram followers, frequently shares life updates, including moments with her family. On Thursday, she posted a series of family snapshots on Instagram with the caption:

“2024/2025 family photos🥹 Thank you to @kalea_creative 📸 ❤️”

In the adorable images, Andrew and Maria McCutchen can be seen posing with their children. The post received several heartfelt reactions from family, friends, and fellow baseball wives.

New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams’ fiancée, Maggie Badock, commented with an emoji:

“😍”

Brandon Crawford’s wife, Jalynne, shared her thoughts, writing:

“So beautiful! Every photo and all of you!!”

Pittsburgh Pirates player Nick Gonzales’ wife, Rylee, commented:

“These are so beautiful!! 😍❤️”

Pirates coach Jordan Comadena’s partner, Kelsi Byers, wrote:

“Gorgeous fam. See you all soon! ❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds’ wife, Blaire, added:

“Love sooo much!”

(Credits: Instagram/@mariamccutchen)

After several years of dating, Andrew McCutchen proposed to Maria Hanslovan in December 2013 on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple exchanged vows in 2014.

In 2017, Andrew and Maria McCutchen welcomed their first child, a son named Steel. Their second son, Armani, was born in 2019.

They also share a daughter, Ave, whom they welcomed in 2021. Their youngest child, a daughter named Italia, was born in March last year.

Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria shared glimpses of their children’s birthday celebration

Last month, the McCutchen family celebrated the birthdays of their elder sons, Steel and Armani. Andrew McCutchen’s wife, Maria, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram with the caption:

“Steel and Armani’s 5th and 7th birthday party! 🏍️💙💚”

Andrew McCutchen, along with his wife Maria and their four children, attended an indoor party venue decorated with neon lights and balloons. In some pictures, Steel and Armani can be seen playing various games at the venue.

Their sister, Ave, also appeared in some of the snapshots. The collection of pictures ended with a clip of the birthday party, featuring a group of children singing Happy Birthday to the birthday boys.

