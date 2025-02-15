Devin Williams gets honest about shaving his beard for Yankees policy during Spring Training

Earlier this winter, the New York Yankees traded to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. This is a fantastic addition after the Bronx Bombers lost Clay Holmes in free agency.

Williams has been known to sport a beard for much of his career. However, those days are over for the hard-throwing righty now that he is a member of the Yanks.

They have a strict appearance policy where they prohitibit their players from having beards. Williams showed up to camp with a clean-shaven face for the first time in six years, but it did not bother him much.

"Everyone's got an opinion, so, it is what it is" said Williams.

Williams is more concerned with getting a good start on the season than he is about his appearance. He has a great opportunity to help a contending team meet their goals.

Devin Williams looked great in his first appearance at Yankees' camp

New York Yankees Workouts - Devin Williams (Photo via IMAGN)

MLB pitchers and catchers have started to report to camp this past week. It is the start of the long and grueling season that comes with being a professional baseball player.

Devin Williams made his first appearance on the mound for his new club and he looked great. He was able to command his pitches and got a few strikeouts as well.

Williams is coming off a season with the Brewers, during which he appeared in 22 games. During that stretch, he held a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work.

His name will be called upon a ton to shut games down in the ninth inning. He should get a bunch of opportunities to save games with the offense the Yanks are expected to bring to the plate in 2025.

