"Devin Williams looks too young, Ninja Turtle-like chin" - Marlins All-Star approves Yankees facial hair policy shift

The New York Yankees are the most storied franchise in MLB history, known for their remarkable major league record. But the team is also popular for its infamous no-facial hair policy.

Ad

However, things are about to change in New York as the Yankees announced amending the long-standing policy this week, sending shockwaves around the league.

Several players over the years, renowned for their facial hair, had shaved off their beards after joining the Yankees. All-Star closer Devin Williams joined a long list of players to do the same after he joined the Bronx Bombers in the offseason. Former All-Star pitcher A.J. Ramos welcomed the decision, citing Williams' example. He said on MLB Network Radio:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Looking at Devin Williams, him without a beard, he needs a beard. I don't want to call him out, but his face shape is better with a beard. He looks almost too young and like a little bit of a Ninja Turtle-like chin.

I don't know how to explain it, but with that beard, it kind of acts. It makes him look even more scarier on the mound, and it makes his Airbender more bendier. I'm glad that he's able to keep it and see some of these other guys too, uh. It was just one of those rules that was outdated. I'm glad they changed it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ramos said he welcomed the rule change from the Yankees which had been in place for almost 50 years after the late George Steinbrenner reportedly introduced it in 1976. The former Miami Marlins All-Star also shared that he knew several players refusing to sign for the Yankees because of their no-beard rule.

"I even know specifically a few guys that whenever they came up in free agency they told their agent the Yankees were a no-deal," Ramos added. It didn't matter what type of money they were offering. I wasn't so sure that they were so certain that if they would pass up, you know, extra millions, but they were adamant about it, like don't even talk to them because of that rule specifically.

Ad

Former Yankees player doesn't welcome change in no-hair policy

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner changed the rule his father introduced in the 70's. While several players are welcoming the decision, former All-Star Ron Coomer, who played for the team in 2002, isn't fond of the change.

“I think it’s terrible," Coomer said. “Mr. [George] Steinbrenner will be rolling over in his grave right now. They had a golden rule, and they stuck with it.

Ad

“When we went over there to play, there were three of us, Robin Ventura, Jason Giambi and I were all signed the same year, and we knew. “When [former manager] Joe Torre called us, 'You do know you have to shave, right?’ I said, 'We know. We’ll be there clean as a whistle.'"

According to reports, Devin Williams wasn't too keen on shaving his beard and his reluctance might have prompted the Yankees to change their stance on the outdated no facial hair policy. Yankees fans will soon be able to see the All-Star closer in his renowned beard next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback