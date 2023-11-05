Diamondbacks decline $5,000,000 option for 4x All-Star, opt for buyout instead

The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to part ways with right-handed pitcher Mark Melancon, declining their mutual $5 million contract option for next season. The team will instead pay a $2 million buyout to the former All-Star reliever.

Melancon had signed a two-year, $14 million deal in December 2021. Unfortunately, the reliever faced a devastating injury during this year's Spring Training.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Melancon was unable to make an appearance in the 2023 season due to a subscapularis strain in his shoulder. He had to undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection, due to the injury, in March that effectively put him out of order for the whole season.

Mark Melancon had attempted a comeback in a mid-September appearance with Triple-A Reno but ended in disaster. He was hit for three runs and was called off the mound in 0.2 innings. Despite the D-backs' World Series run, Melancon did not return to the mound for the postseason.

Mark Melancon joins growing list of veteran D-backs free agents this offseason

The Diamondbacks are evidently committed to cultivating a younger team roster. Following the free agency departures of seasoned veterans Evan Longoria and Tommy Pham, Mark Melancon's recent announcement adds to the trend. Furthermore, throughout the season, Arizona has been recognized for its youthful roster, with star rookie Corbin Carroll at the centre.

The upcoming offseason could prove to be pivotal for the D-backs. The bullpen is a key area where the D-backs seem to be looking to add quality depth. During the team's impressive World Series run, the bullpen proved its mettle, headlined by Kevin Ginkel's outstanding performances as a reliever.

Additionally, Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt have stepped up as formidable starters. However, their World Series defeat to the Rangers highlighted the team's deficiency in pitching depth.

Emulating successful postseason contenders like the Dodgers, the team aims to secure its future by investing in its farm system.