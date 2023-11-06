The Arizona Diamondbacks fans became restless when they didn't find outfielder Alek Thomas on the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner list, announced on Sunday. Thomas was one of the finalists, along with Brenton Doyle and Michael Haris II. Eventually, the Colorado Rockies outfielder took the award home, which surprised the Dbacks fans.

The Dbacks fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with the award winners.

"Alek Thomas got robbed so hard," one fan wrote.

"Alek Thomas not being here is a crime against humanity," another wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

Well, it's not unusual for fans to take offense when their team's players are not selected, but rest assured, the league takes into account input from baseball's best minds, i.e., coaches and managers.

The Gold Glove Award winners are determined by a combination of manager and coach votes. Furthermore, it considers the SABR Defensive Index. The vote for manager/coach accounts for 75% of all votes cast. The remaining 25% of votes are considered through the SABR Defensive Index.

Alek Thomas and other center field finalists' 2023 fielding statistics

The Dbacks outfielder played in 125 games and 306.2 innings, contributing 278 putouts off 285 opportunities, five assists, two errors, .993 FPCT and four double plays.

On the other hand, the 2023 Gold Glove winner, Brenton Doyle, appeared in 126 games and 341.0 innings, contributing 373 putouts off 384 opportunities, ten assists, one error, .997 FPCT and three double plays.

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves played in 138 games and 401.2 innings, contributing 306 putouts off 316 opportunities, eight assists, two errors, .994 FPCT and two double plays.

While the stats do favor Brenton Doyle, he was deservingly awarded the Gold Glove award.

Here is the complete list of NL Gold Glove Award winners list for the 2023 season:

C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

CF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

RF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

P: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres