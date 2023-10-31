The Texas Rangers bounced back to take Game 3 of the World Series in Phoenix in a tight encounter. Texas continued its emphatic unbeaten road record this season as a result of the 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a game where the pitching staff of both teams came to the front. There were a total of seven scoreless innings from both sides with the only runs coming in a three-run third innings by Texas in the third and one-run bottom of the eighth innings by the D-backs.

The Rangers successfully chased Brandon Pfaadt out of the game after 5.1 innings. The D-backs starter was unable to make the same impact he had in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the third, he earned an RBI single to Marcus Semien before a two-run homer to Corey Seager that drove in the former.

Max Scherzer remained strong on the mound for Texas with a two-hit, scoreless three innings game. He was helped with a split start with Jon Gray, who too, pitched three scoreless innings before handing the job to the bullpen. Adolis Chapman earned a no outs one run in the eighth before retiring the side on a strikeout and double play.

Diamondbacks were hurt with a strike call in the bottom of the ninth as on a 3-1 pitch to Gabriel Moreno by Jose Leclerc, the ball seemed to have missed the strike zone. This stopped the leadoff walk and the side was retired as the Rangers earned the win.

D-backs fans were unhappy with the outcome so they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

Game 4 is crucial for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona will face its toughest challenge in the postseason when the D-backs take the field in Game 4. They would know that a loss in the game would mean they have to go through three consecutive elimination games to win the World Series.

The last time the World Series was played in Phoenix, the D-backs were able to win all of their four home games. They have dropped one this time around but will look to win the next two, to take a lead back into Arlington.