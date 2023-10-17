Arizona Diamondbacks fans were left dejected after starting pitcher Zac Gallen was taken to the stands by the Philadelphia Phillies offense. The Phillies took an early 4-0 lead on the night, with three homers in the first two innings to get their momentum going. Gallen had a night to forget, giving up eight five runs in as many innings and letting down the Arizona fans.

Zac Gallen was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB draft but was traded to the Miami Marlins after a year and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. He was then traded to the Diamondbacks in the middle of the 2019 season and has been a regular part of their bullpen since then. 2023 was the first season in his career that Gallen was named an All-Star.

While he has been one of the more impressive pitchers for the Diamondbacks this season, he couldn't handle the heat of the Phillies offense early in the game. He was hit for two home runs in the first inning and then another in the second. Over the course of five innings on the night, he gave up eight hits and five runs while recording four strikeouts. Fans were left dejected by the performance as the team struggled to find an answer that would turn the game for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can't pitch to lefties," wrote one fan on Twitter. "They said he was better than Strider," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Phillies' Zack Wheeler puts in strong performance as Zac Gallen flops for the Diamondbacks

The first five innings of the NLCS encounter between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies was heavily in favor of the Phillies, who took an early lead in the game. While Gallen received most of the criticism for the poor start, his Phillies counterpart, Zack Wheeler, built on his strong showing in the MLB postseason.

Wheeler shut out the Arizona offense over the first five innings but was hit for a two-run homer by Geraldo Perdomo in the sixth, spoiling his near-perfect night. Nonetheless, with only two runs and three hits in six innings, he recorded eight strikeouts; an impressive display in a big game.