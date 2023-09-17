Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sidelining him until 2025. Manager Torey Lovullo recently verified Jameson's condition following his placement on the injured list in early July due to elbow problems.

Jameson's injury occurred during a game against the Mets on July 6. Lovullo had disclosed that Jameson's UCL was damaged.

Since then, Jameson has been on a throwing program in an attempt to avoid surgery. However, the plan has now changed and surgery is determined to be necessary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have been vocal on Twitter, criticizing the delay in Jameson's surgery as a poor decision, given that it seemed inevitable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The surgery means Jameson won't play for a long time. It also raises doubts about his future role on the team. Recovery from Tommy John surgery takes a long time, especially for a starting pitcher.

It's possible Jameson could come back at the end of 2024, but it's more likely he will miss the whole season.

Drey Jameson's injury is a major setback for the Diamondbacks

Drafted 34th overall in 2019, Drey Jameson quickly made it to the MLB. He had a strong debut in 2022 and started this season in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.

However, his year has had ups and downs. He was sent to Triple-A Reno in May but came back to Arizona's bullpen by the end of that month. He had a 3.32 ERA this season, but numbers show that he had issues with strikeouts and walks.

His surgery is another problem for the Diamondbacks' already weak pitching. The team is still in the wild card race mainly because of good performances from Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. But the rest of the pitchers have not been up to par.

The team will look for replacements via the minors, trades, or free agents. Drey Jameson is expected to be out until 2025, so the team has to plan for both the short and long term.

For now, pitchers like Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt could be used for a starting role.