Diamondbacks GM makes feelings known about Randal Grichuk after $5,000,000 decision

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is heading back to Arizona, re-signing with the Diamondbacks on a one-year, $5 million, guaranteed contract with a mutual option in place which also includes a buy-out clause. The deal was announced by the club on Tuesday.

Following the move, general manager Mike Hazen spoke with the media, sharing that Grichuk was a right fit for them, especially with just over a week left before Spring Training reporting.

“(We've) been staying in touch the whole offseason, (and) this was a natural fit for our team,” Hazen said. “We are happy to have him back. He was a major piece to what we did last year offensively. I know we’ve lost a little bit of firepower in the home run department.

"He certainly adds that back for us, especially against lefties. But he played really well for us down the stretch in all phases. I think it continues to build out the depth of the roster for us.”

Last year, he batted .291 along with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. For Randal Grichuk, family played an important role in his decision to re-sign with the Diamondbacks. His family lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I do know his family is very important to him, and I do know he lives here," Hazen said.

"And we have talked at length about our ability to have players that see this as a destination for various reasons as a potential competitive advantage if we can get it."

What would be Randal Grichuk's role with the D-Backs in 2025?

The Arizona Diamondbacks used Randal Grichuk as a platoon hitter to take on the lefties.

He started 46 games in the outfield and 16 more as DH. Mike Hazen also discussed the role he has in mind for the outfielder in 2025.

"Think there's probably a healthy amount of DHing versus lefties ...(if Ketel is DH'in) that changes things a little bit, depending on what we do in the outfield, defensive alignments, what we want to do," Hazen added.

"He could certainly spell Gurriel versus lefties and go in the outfield and let Gurriel have a day of DH or two. So we'll probably mix and match that around."

One key reason that helped Grichuk record good numbers is his reduction in strikeout rate. His career rate is around 25% but in 2024, he managed to record career low 16.5% strikeout rate. Moreover, his barrel rate also jumped from 7.1% to 11%.

The Diamondbacks will hope for a similar production from him in 2025.

