Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte falls victim to high-dollar burglary while at All-Star Game

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte becomes the latest high-profile athlete to fall victim to a "high-dollar residential burglary." Marte's house in Scottsdale, Arizona, was reportedly burglarized while the Diamondbacks star was participating in the 2025 All-Star game on Tuesday night.

According to Arizona police, there are signs of forced entry with several personal items and jewelry missing from the residence after the burglary. The home was reportedly empty at the time of the theft.

Last year, the FBI reported that South American organized crime groups were believed to be behind burglaries targeting athletes’ homes. Luka Dončić, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow are some of the prominent athletes who were victims of burglaries last year.

Ketel Marte represented the National League on Tuesday after earning his third All-Star selection. The burglary is the latest troubling incident for Marte, who was on the receiving end of abuse from a fan during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in June.

The fan made derogatory remarks about Marte's mother who died in a car accident in 2017. Marte was seen in tears during the game and was consoled by his teammates and manager Torey Lovullo.

The White Sox ejected the 22-year-old fan and banned the fan from the ballpark and showed solidarity with the Diamondbacks slugger. MLB announced an indefinite ban on fans from all major league stadiums.

Ketel Marte opened the scoring in All-Star game for NL

Ketel Marte played a crucial role in the National League's win over the American League in the All-Star game at Truist Park on Tuesday. After Shohei Ohtani singled off Tarik Skubal from the lead-off spot, Marte came clutch with a two-run double to open the scoring for NL.

Despite leading the game 6-0, the NL was forced into a historic swing-off after the AL tied the game 6-6 in the ninth inning. Marte's team came away with a 7-6 win after All-Star MVP Kyle Schwarber's three home runs.

