Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo makes feelings known about emotional exit following argument with umpire Laz Diaz

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo opened up on his heated argument with umpire Laz Diaz, which led to his ejection from the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field on Tuesday evening. Lovullo declared he does not like to lose his cool with the umpires, but frustrations can sometimes boil over, and he is willing to do whatever is required to protect his team.

Ad

The Diamondbacks were leading the Orioles by two runs in the top of the seventh inning when their starting pitcher, Merrill Kelly, was ejected by first base umpire Laz Diaz right after he was taken out of the game by Torey Lovullo. Merrill had said some words to Diaz as he was leaving the field, prompting Lovullo into a furious rage at the crew chief that saw him get tossed out of the game as well.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, the D-backs held on to claim a narrow 4-3 win and draw level in the three-game home series against the Orioles. Torey Lovullo shared his perspective on his raging tirade on Laz Diaz during his press conference ahead of the game on Wednesday afternoon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I feel pretty good today. I had a really good night’s rest, I'm not going to lie," he laughed. "For those that have had those moments and sat in my seat, [they know] the frustration builds if you don't win games. I've explained to you that I've had a certain degree of frustration and anxiety that I've been carrying around on the field. Yeah, I feel really good."

Ad

"I had to protect my guys. Those were my guys," he added. "Merrill had something he wanted to say, and there was a way we could've handled it differently. That's my opinion. If we could just walk away from one another, gone in different directions. Maybe Laz could've looked down the right field line and pretended everything was great; we wouldn't be having this conversation."

Ad

This was the second ejection for Kelly in his MLB career. Incidentally, both of them have occurred just as he was leaving the game, with Lovullo also getting sent off in each one.

"This was D-backs baseball": Torey Lovullo

Torey Lovullo has served as the D-backs manager since 2017 (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Arizona Diamondbacks trounced the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 in the deciding game of the series on Wednesday afternoon. Torey Lovullo hailed the performance of his team in the post-game press conference.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Things had lingered for five to seven games, and the fact that we finally put together some really good offensive approaches, with some solid pitching and solid baserunning, and the defense played well today," Lovullo said.

"This was D-backs baseball. This is who we are," Lovullo declared. "We're going to continue to go out there and do our best."

The Arizona Diamondbacks have moved their record to 7-6 for the season with their victory on Wednesday. They have the day off on Thursday before kicking off a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More