Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo makes feelings known about emotional exit following argument with umpire Laz Diaz

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo opened up on his heated argument with umpire Laz Diaz, which led to his ejection from the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field on Tuesday evening. Lovullo declared he does not like to lose his cool with the umpires, but frustrations can sometimes boil over, and he is willing to do whatever is required to protect his team.
The Diamondbacks were leading the Orioles by two runs in the top of the seventh inning when their starting pitcher, Merrill Kelly, was ejected by first base umpire Laz Diaz right after he was taken out of the game by Torey Lovullo. Merrill had said some words to Diaz as he was leaving the field, prompting Lovullo into a furious rage at the crew chief that saw him get tossed out of the game as well.
Nevertheless, the D-backs held on to claim a narrow 4-3 win and draw level in the three-game home series against the Orioles. Torey Lovullo shared his perspective on his raging tirade on Laz Diaz during his press conference ahead of the game on Wednesday afternoon.
"I feel pretty good today. I had a really good night’s rest, I'm not going to lie," he laughed. "For those that have had those moments and sat in my seat, [they know] the frustration builds if you don't win games. I've explained to you that I've had a certain degree of frustration and anxiety that I've been carrying around on the field. Yeah, I feel really good."
"I had to protect my guys. Those were my guys," he added. "Merrill had something he wanted to say, and there was a way we could've handled it differently. That's my opinion. If we could just walk away from one another, gone in different directions. Maybe Laz could've looked down the right field line and pretended everything was great; we wouldn't be having this conversation."
This was the second ejection for Kelly in his MLB career. Incidentally, both of them have occurred just as he was leaving the game, with Lovullo also getting sent off in each one.
"This was D-backs baseball": Torey Lovullo
The Arizona Diamondbacks trounced the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 in the deciding game of the series on Wednesday afternoon. Torey Lovullo hailed the performance of his team in the post-game press conference.
"Things had lingered for five to seven games, and the fact that we finally put together some really good offensive approaches, with some solid pitching and solid baserunning, and the defense played well today," Lovullo said.
"This was D-backs baseball. This is who we are," Lovullo declared. "We're going to continue to go out there and do our best."
The Arizona Diamondbacks have moved their record to 7-6 for the season with their victory on Wednesday. They have the day off on Thursday before kicking off a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers the following day.