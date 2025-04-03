Diamondbacks "milkman" bamboozles Aaron Judge and Co. in Yankees' 2nd straight defeat, fans react: "GOAT MILK"

Fans reacted as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees fell to their second consecutive defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, with pitcher Zac Gallen starring on the night.

The Yankees slugger finished with one hit in four at bats and found no answer to Arizona's impressive pitching. With New York now one game away from being swept, Diamondbacks fans took the opportunity to praise Gallen on social media.

While Aaron Judge failed to make an impact once again, Zac Gallen matched a career-high 13 strikeouts. The 29-year-old pitcher threw 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up three hits, recording 13 strikeouts for the second time in his career.

Arizona fans were estatic after "The Milkman" delivered once again and trolled Judge's Yankees on social media:

Fan reactions (IG)

Fan reactions (IG)

We're talking 1 or 2% milk delivery. We're talking Costco size organicv heavy cream milk delivery."

"Goat milk."

"Some y'all need to apologize to the delivery man."

Fan reactions (IG)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. started the scoring for Arizona, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning. A Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly and Ketel Marte RBI single rounded off Arizona's four-run total on the night. With Aaron Judge unable to respond, Anthony Volpe's three-run home run was the Yankees' only reply on the night.

Gallen earned his "The Milkman" nickname during his college days, partly because of his second name but also because he always delivered. The nickname gathered momentum when the pitcher partnered with Shamrock Farms as an athlete ambassador last year. Together they created the "Gallen Gallon" a larger serving of their protein drink.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up about tough loss to Zac Gallen's Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks recorded a second win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday, setting up an opportunity to complete a sweep over the Bronx Bombers.

While the Arizona offence was impressive, the standout performer was starting pitcher Zac Gallen with 13 strikeouts. Speaking about Gallen's performance after the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via SNY Yankees):

"That's about as well pitched a game you'll see. That'll be one we look back on. ... He just felt dialed in to me."

Despite Aaron Judge's strong performance in the opening series, the slugger has struggled to replicate his performance against the Arizona defence. The Yankees are now 3-2 in the MLB season and will look avoid a sweep against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

