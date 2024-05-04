Diamondbacks News: Zac Gallen’s start postponed due to hamstring issue

Arizona Diamondbacks ace starter Zac Gallen was scheduled to pitch in the three-game series against the SD Padres at home in Chase Field. However, MLB analyst Bob Nightengale has now reported that Gallen's much-awaited start, since the last outing on April 26 against the Seattle Mariners, has been tentatively pushed back to Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

This implies that Gallen will play no part in the three-game series at home against the Padres, and he might only pitch in the next series, which will be away against the Cincinnati Reds on May 7th, 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gallen exited the losing game against the Mariners on April 26th in the 6th inning due to a hamstring issue, later reported as right hamstring tightness.

Although he was scheduled to pitch in the current series against the Padres, his hamstring issue resurfaced, forcing manager Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks staff to pull him away from making a start.

The tentative date for his next start remains May 7th until further developments, when Arizona will travel to Cincinnati to play a three-game series at the Great American Ballpark in Ohio.

Zac Gallen has been fairly decent in all his starts so far this season for the Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen holds a record of 3-2 in six starts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After going 3-0 in his first four starts, the pitcher registered back-to-back losses in his last two outings, against the San Francisco Giants on April 20 and the Mariners on April 26.

Despite those losses, one cannot write off the talent possessed by the right-handed strike thrower, who has consistently been in contention for the NL Cy Young Award. His current ERA is 3.38 with a WHIP of 1.22, and he has struck out 35 batters in 32 innings pitched so far this season.

Zac Gallen's strikeout-to-walk ratio is highly impressive at 3.9 this season, having walked a total of nine batters while striking out 35 in his six starts of the 2024 campaign. With a win percentage of .600, he continues to dominate at the mound for the D-backs.

He was a third-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 before being traded to the Marlins in 2017. He made his big league debut with Miami in 2019 before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks later that same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback