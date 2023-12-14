In the world of baseball, where big contracts and blockbuster deals dominate headlines, Arizona Diamondbacks’ principal owner, Ken Kendrick, remains unfazed by the recent jaw-dropping $700 million contract signed by Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While acknowledging Ohtani’s greatness as a player, Kendrick maintains a level-headed perspective, stating:

"Is he the second coming? I suggest not."

For Kendrick, the focus is on the competition, as he sees Ohtani as just one of nine players and a designated hitter. The Diamondbacks, known for their underdog spirit, gained widespread admiration last season when they defeated the Dodgers in the NLDS and went on an impressive postseason run, ultimately falling short in the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

"You know last I looked he’s one of nine, and the last I also looked he’s a designated hitter." - Ken Kendrick

The implications of Ohtani’s contract structure on the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani’s contract structure raises eyebrows and poses challenges for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers, their division rivals, have strategically deferred over 97% of Ohtani’s salary, providing them with significant flexibility in the short term and reducing the impact on their Competitive Balance Tax payroll. This unique financial approach, proposed by Ohtani himself, allows the Dodgers to strengthen their roster even further, creating a formidable barrier for teams like the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Despite the Diamondbacks’ recent success, the Dodgers signing spree could further grow the gap between the two teams.

The Dodgers’ aggressive moves and Shohei Ohtani’s willingness to defer his salary present a formidable challenge for the Diamondbacks in their quest for division dominance. While Kendrick remains optimistic about competing against Ohtani, the reality is that the gap between the two teams on paper is set to widen as the Dodgers address their pitching needs.

"we’ll have fun competing against him. We did have fun competing against him, at least the last time we played." - Ken Kendrick

In the face of this tough competition, Kendrick emphasizes the Diamondbacks’ commitment to building a competitive team through strategic moves in the draft, development, and smart trades. While the path to the top of the NL West may be narrowing, Kendrick believes in the unpredictability of the game, citing the team’s remarkable postseason run in 2023. As the LA Dodgers make headlines with their high-profile signings, only time will tell if the Diamondbacks can once again overcome the odds and emerge as contenders in the fiercely competitive world of Major League Baseball.

