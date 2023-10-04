Diamondbacks set to extend GM Mike Hazen's $1,500,000 contract until 2028, other top execs also in line for new deals

The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a postseason team before anyone really expected them to, so they're extending GM Mike Hazen's contract. They have ascended quicker than most pundits saw coming, and it's largely a result of the savvy moves of Hazen. They're not intending to let him see the light of day, increasing his current contract, which was for $1.5 million.

The Diamondbacks have officially extended the contract of Mike Hazen to a deal that is guaranteed through 2028. It carries a club option for an additional year, according to reports.

Furthermore, reports suggest that assistant GMs Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Fitzgerald were also extended. Arizona wants to keep their front office in tact.

The general manager had already been under contract through next year with a team option for 2025, but this contract, a five-year agreement, supercedes that. It came about sometime over the last couple of weeks according to sources.

Hazen was heavily connected to the new opening for the Boston Red Sox. He began working in their front office during the 2015 season, so he had a connection. However, the team did not allow them to interview the GM since clearly, they had plans for him.

Mike Hazen has turned the Diamondbacks into contenders

The Arizona Diamondbacks may not be on the level of someone ready to finally usurp the Los Angeles Dodgers from their AL West crown, but they're on the come up and trending in that direction. Mike Hazen is being extended as a result.

Corbin Carroll, a home-grown talent, has morphed into an absolute superstar in his first year in the big leagues. He is a dark horse MVP candidate with a rare power-speed combo. The pitching, much of which has come from their own farm system, has been elite this year as well.

Mike Hazen turned the Diamondbacks into contenders (Image via TalkinBaseball/X)

He orchestrated the addition of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays, and Gurriel was excellent with a 2.1 fWAR and 24 home runs. Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, and others developed into stars under Hazen, so the Diamondbacks are in good hands moving forward.

They have a very young core and would like to see their GM stick around to see everything he's worked towards to fruition.