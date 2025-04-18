Diamondbacks star chosen over Lindor, De La Cruz, Betts by MLB analyst as best NL shortstop

The 2025 MLB season is well underway, and the opening weeks of the season have seen some usual names excelling at their position. One such position is shortstop, which boasts some elite players in the National League.
While the position is loaded with talented names, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger chose a surprising name as the best shortstop in the National League over Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz and Mookie Betts.
"Geraldo Perdomo is the best shortstop in the National League right now," Amsinger said on MLB Network.
The basis of his statement was the Arizona Diamondbacks star's superior .919 OPS, the best among shortstops in the NL. Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts followed in second with a .858 OPS, Elly De La Cruz fourth with .714 and Francisco Lindor in sixth with .651.
The MLB analyst backed his statement by highlighting the Diamondbacks star's improved slugging this season.
"They've got a prospect named Jordan Lawler that they wanted to be their shortstop, but they just believed in this switch-hitting six-foot-two specimen who can steal your bag and good from both sides of the plate. He wants to play every day defensively. He's strong.
""I know there's some big names in the National League. There are guys at three or four years into the big leagues and all of a sudden, they get comfortable and it clicks, and it feels like Geraldo Perdomo. Putting him behind Corbin Carroll, he gets to hit second behind a guy who's a nuisance on the base path. I think Perdomo is finding his groove right now."
While Geraldo Perdomo is on a tear right now, the likes of Francisco Lindor have shown MVP-calibre performances in the position in the past and cannot be overlooked.
Geraldo Perdomo making good on his Diamondbacks extension
Following a breakthrough year in 2023 that earned him a maiden All-Star selection, Geraldo Perdomo continued his rise at the position in 2024. Although he missed almost two months of action due to a knee surgery, Perdomo slashed .273/.344/.374, .718 OPS last season.
His strong season earned him a four-year, $45 million contract extension from the Diamondbacks during Spring Training in February. In 19 games this season, the All-Star shortstop has delivered on his new contract with a career-high .317 batting average and 18 RBIs. He has gone yard thrice this season, including a grand slam.