After an inspiring NLDS, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks are not having as much success in the NLCS. They made it this far thanks to an offensive onslaught led by Carroll, but he's been largely absent through five games. The Diamondbacks now face a 3-2 deficit.

The Diamondbacks were roundly defeated in the first two games. The offense was quiet before breaking out in Games 3 and 4. Nevertheless, Carroll has not been as electric as he was in the previous round.

The offense fell silent again to the Philadelphia Phillies, so they'll head back on the road and try to stave off defeat. That will be a tall task without Carroll, who admitted that he's not playing very well.

He said:

"You control what you can control. I'm not pleased with my performance at this point in the series."

Carroll has gone 4/19, so it's not been a very good outing. He's really only had one game where he's been decent offensively. The presumptive NL Rookie of the Year has gone cold at the worst possible time. If not for his teammates coming through in the other games, this series would have ended by now.

The rookie was excellent against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will need to recapture that form if the Diamondbacks are to return to the World Series for the first time in over two decades.

Corbin Carroll looking to find himself

Corbin Carroll set records as a rookie for the Diamondbacks this year. He was an incredibly consistent offensive threat who rarely struggled as the D'Backs made it back to the postseason sooner than most expected.

Corbin Carroll

That has all but faded in a tough series. The Phillies are a very good team, and they've been effective in shutting down the outfielder. That will have to change, and Carroll is aware of it.

They will head back on the road to face the extremely hostile Phillies crowd. They will need their superstar to come with them and turn it around at the plate.