“Diamondbacks told me I was too expensive” - Trevor Bauer alleges team rejected his comeback despite asking for league minimum

Trevor Bauer is adamant that he can still pitch at a high level in the MLB, a league he's been out of since 2021. He's had two stints in Asia and one in Mexico since, but no MLB team has signed him. According to him, the Arizona Diamondbacks said he was too expensive.

Ad

Bauer has not had a whole lot of success in his MLB comeback attempt. No team has made him an offer, and by his own account, even the teams that are in some contact with him decline to add him to their roster. Bauer says that the Diamondbacks claimed he was too expensive but doesn't believe that was their true reasoning. He thinks a lot of teams have adopted this strategy to keep him out of the MLB.

Ad

Trending

Bauer responded to a claim that he was denied because of his social media presence, but he said he's offered to give up his control of social platforms to any MLB team, saying that this, and the cost excuse, are just thin excuses for the MLB to keep him out:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The same pattern exists," Trevor Bauer tweeted on Monday. "Team gives a reason they 'can’t' sign me, I very quickly propose a solution that would solve the problem completely, and they scramble to find another reason why they can’t. Like the Diamondbacks - who told me I was 'too expensive' when I was asking for league minimum with no incentives. The truth is, these reasons aren’t the actual reason they can’t sign me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bauer was suspended by the MLB for sexual assault allegations and he has not yet been back, even though his suspension was lifted following the conclusion of his court case.

Trevor Bauer offers his services to MLB team amid injuries to the rotation

Luis Gil will be out for at least three months. Gerrit Cole may join him pending the results of his elbow imaging. The New York Yankees are suddenly thin on starting pitchers.

Ad

Trevor Bauer wants to pitch for the Yankees (Credits: IMAGN)

As a result, Trevor Bauer has offered up his services. A Yankees-centric account detailed those injuries and more as to why there should be concern over the team that just went to the World Series.

Ad

Bauer responded online via Athlon Sports:

"Need a Cy Young starting pitcher for $0?"

There is currently no reported interest on the part of the Yankees despite the rough start to Spring Training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback