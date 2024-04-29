Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks play a key series this week. It's a rematch of last year's NLDS when the upstart Diamondbacks swept the mighty Dodgers as part of their impressive run to the World Series.

Looking for revenge, the Dodgers will try to continue their early success this year at the Chase Field stadium in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, beginning on Monday, April 29, and extending to Wednesday, May 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Preview

The Dodgers enter this game with a pretty solid 18-12 record. At the beginning of last week, they were just 13-11, so they're beginning to turn things around and resemble the championship team they were built to be.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are struggling. The magic run of 2023 did not carry over into 2024, as they've started 13-16. It's easy to forget that they only won 84 games last year and snuck into the playoffs, but even this record is far from their 2023 regular season status.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitching Matchups

James Paxton will get Game 1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He and his 2.61 ERA will be opposite Tommy Henry for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In Game 2, Jordan Montgomery and his 2.77 ERA will face Landon Knack for the Dodgers.

Jordan Montgomery will start for the Diamondbacks

The finale is set to see Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his 37 strikeouts, but the Diamondbacks have not yet determined who will start for them as the rotation begins to turn over again. All games will be at 6:40 pm PDT.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks are at home, otherwise this series would be a much more difficult task. As it stands, they just don't seem to have the magic of 2023 anymore. They're under .500, the sort of team that the Dodgers beat up on.

The Dodgers aren't quite as dominant as many expected them to be, but they're still very good. Look for them to win two of three since Arizona is at home and theoretically has a good roster on paper.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Channels

The Diamondbacks play their games on the MLB-hosted network since Bally Sports lost the coverage rights amid the Diamond Sports bankruptcy. Dbacks.tv is where these three games will be.

The Dodgers play on Spectrum SportsNet LA, and all three games will be viewable there this week. Game 1 will also be on MLB Network for those out of market, while the other options are strictly limited to in-market viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback