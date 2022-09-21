"Did they check to see if he had any heart?" "Should just shut him down for the rest of the season" - New York Yankees fans upset as Frankie Montas is placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation

The New York Yankees will be without one of their starting pitchers for a while as Frankie Montas is headed to the IL. Montas is heading to the 15-day IL retroactive to September 17th. The righty is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and recently received a cortisone shot to help relieve the inflammation.

Meredith Marakovits @M_Marakovits Frankie Montas had a cortisone shot in his shoulder. MRI revealed inflammation. Will be shut down for a few days #yankees Frankie Montas had a cortisone shot in his shoulder. MRI revealed inflammation. Will be shut down for a few days #yankees

Frankie Montas was acquired by the New York Yankees during this year's trade deadline. He came to New York with reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athetics. Since joining the Yankees, Montas hasn't seemed too comfortable on the mound. He has a 1-3 record and a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees.

Should just shut him down for the rest of the season. We don't need him.

Frankie Montas hasn't made a lot of fans since joining the New York Yankees. He was considered to be the best pitcher on the trade block this year, but hasn't shown a glimpse of that in New York. The righty has looked like a completely different pitcher since leaving the Athletics.

Considering how his pitch quality suffered after the first shoulder injury this year, the odds that he can provide quality innings for the remainder of the year seem very low. Yankees need to get him back to reliability next year. Shut it down.

Brandon @bustin456 @M_Marakovits Gonna pray that we fix him for next season at this point. @M_Marakovits Gonna pray that we fix him for next season at this point.

Some fans are hoping that the Yankees will shut him down for the rest of the season so he can bounce back next season. This isn't the first time that Montas has dealt with shoulder inflammation. He had to leave his July 3rd start with the Athletics due to shoulder inflammation. He didn't make another start until July 26.

Tom Donahue @TomDona79765559 @M_Marakovits Not sure Yankees can count on him this year, looks like Cashman purchased damaged goods.... @M_Marakovits Not sure Yankees can count on him this year, looks like Cashman purchased damaged goods....

The Yankees were well aware of the shoulder problems Frankie Montas was having and still took the gamble on signing him. Heading into the last month of the season, an IL stint for Frankie Montas is the last thing the Yankees want. Missing him for multiple starts isn't ideal no matter how he was previously performing. This will put a dent in their pitching rotation to close out the year.

Following the news of Montas to the IL, New York reinstated outfielder Harrison Bader from the 60-day IL. Harrison Bader is yet to play a game for the Yankees. He was acquired by the Yankees during the trade deadline from St. Louis for pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Jordan Montgomery has pitched well for the Cardinals since the trade deadline. He has a 5-2 record with a 2.35 ERA in nine games pitched. A lot of fans think trading Jordan Montgomery away for a player that still hasn't contributed was a bad move.

Jack @caribeanpirate @M_Marakovits Another pitching train wreck fro Cashman and crew. They have no idea how to judge pitching talent. @M_Marakovits Another pitching train wreck fro Cashman and crew. They have no idea how to judge pitching talent.

The New York Yankees want Montas healthy for the playoffs

The New York Yankees are hopeful that Montas' poor performance has to do with his shoulder and he just needs rest. New York will shut him down from throwing completely for 10 days in hopes that he will be healthy for the playoffs. A healthy Frankie Montas would be a tremendous addition to the rotation for the Yankees.

