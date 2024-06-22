“Did you ever watch his career? He’s a great pitcher” - Juan Soto weighs in on Chris Sale after tough loss against Braves

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees are coming off a tough loss after their pitching squad failed to perform against the Atlanta Braves. Carlos Rodon had one of his worst outings this season, but the Yankees offense equally struggled to score.

The Bronx Bombers were restricted to just one run while the Braves had back-to-back home runs and settled with eight runs. Chris Sale was excellent on the mound as the Yanks were no threat to his pitching dominance.

Juan Soto has been a top performer for the Yankees, but their star player was unable to do much against Sale. Soto had a tough night after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Soto opened up on his performance as he praised Sale for his pitching prowess.

"Did you ever watch his career? He's a great pitcher," Soto said.

Despite the slugger's consistency in getting on base, he was unable to drive in a run from his team.

The Yankees suffered their third consecutive loss and hope to rebound with Marcus Stroman on the mound for Game 2. Their three-game slump has still kept them at the top of the MLB with a 51-27 record.

Juan Soto backs Carlos Rodon despite struggling start against Braves

Juan Soto backed Carlos Rodon in a postgame interview, saying that not every game was going to be easy. Soto mentioned that the journey to the World Series is challenging.

"There's gonna be ups and downs throughout the year. Nobody said it's gonna be easy to go through the whole year. Nobody says it's gonna be flowers to roll all the way to the World Series," Soto said.

The Yankees slugger has a .304 batting clip with a .428 OBP and a .996 OPS. Soto smashed 18 home runs and recorded 56 RBIs. In 273 appearances at the plate, he drove in 61 runs in pinstripes.

The Yankees seem to be making the best of Soto. The star player will hit the free agency market during the off-season. A World Series appearance might help the Bronx Bombers retain Soto, but that would be a call to take after the challenging season ends.