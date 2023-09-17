Did holding 'the bat' at Roberto Clemente's museum helped Oswaldo Cabrera break his HR drought? Superstition around Pirates legend's lumber, explored

New York Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera ended his home run drought in the MLB just one day after holding Roberto Clemente's bat during his visit to the museum.

The youngster started on the left field and for the Yankees and blasted his first homer since early June to help them secure the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cabrera explained after the game that he visited the Roberto Clemente museum, and held the legendary player's 40-ounce bat, which is rumored to bring luck to anyone who holds it.

Oswaldo Cabrera signed for the New York Yankees as an international free agent at the tender age of 16. Since then, he has slowly made his up the ranks and made his major league debut for the Yankees in August 2022.

He has primarily been used as a utility player by the Yankees and has also made his way into the hearts of New York fans as one of the most exciting young players in the roster.

While Cabrera has been in fine form for the Yankees over the last few weeks, he has been enduring a home run drought, with his last homer coming in the first week of June.

However, all that changed after his visit to the Roberto Clemente museum in Pittsburgh. There, he held the legend's 40-ounce bat and was told that it brought good luck to anyone who held it.

Cabrera, a Latin American himself, holds Celente in high regard and was happy to take any help he could get from the MLB legend.

Oswaldo Cabrera records six-game hitting streak with the New York Yankees

While Oswaldo Cabrera embodied the tradition of holding the late Roberto Clemente's bat to bring good fortune.

He has been on fire for the New York Yankees for several weeks now. The young Venezuelan recorded a season-high six-game hitting streak during Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That sealed the series win and gave them the chance to complete a sweep. The Yankees have been in fine form in the MLB in recent weeks. Their young guns have come out and taken charge, making fans excited about the future.