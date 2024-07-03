"Did he just hit a Japanese kid on Japanese Heritage Night?"- Fans react as Shohei Ohtani's 433-ft homerun ball hits young fan in stands

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers registered a thrilling win over last year's World Series runner-ups the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, July 2. The Japanese superstar contributed to his team's come-from-behind victory with another home run.

It was a special occasion for Shohei Ohtani as the Dodgers hosted a Japanese Heritage Night to celebrate the country's culture. Several Japan-born Dodgers players, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hideo Nomo, and Hiroki Kuroda, among others, were commemorated at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani, who also received a loud cheer on the special night, repaid the faith of the Dodgers fans. The two-time MVP struck a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Dodgers ahead in the game.

However, Ohtani's NL-leading home run appeared to hit a kid in the stands. The ball bounced off the head of the kid as other fans failed in their attempt to catch the ball.

Fans on the internet reacted to the incident with several fans seeing the funny side.

"Did he just hit a Japanese kid on Japanese Heritage Night?"

"Went to game to see baseball stars. Saw baseball stars," wrote another fan.

"That’s gonna leave a mark," scribbled another.

Meanwhile, several fans mocked the failed attempt to catch the ball from the adults surrounding the kid.

"Lifetime ban for every uncoordinated fan in a 2 seat radius," mocked a fan.

"They was all right there and still didn’t catch it," wrote another fan.

"How so many adults let that ball go?" wrote a puzzled fan.

Shohei Ohtani reiterates his decision on this year's Home Run Derby

Despite Shohei Ohtani's remarkable hitting form this season, which sees him trail the Yankees' Aaron Judge in home run tally, the Dodgers superstar has reiterated his decision to not participate in the Home Run Derby later this month.

“I’m in the middle of my rehab progression, so it’s not going to look like I’ll be participating,” Ohtani said on Tuesday night (via AP News).

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backed the superstar slugger's decision wary of potential mishaps, saying:

“It would just be a real disappointment for not only Shohei, the Dodgers and also the fans if something were to happen during something like that, which is an exhibition essentially.”

Ohtani set the record for most 500+ feet homers in the Derby held in 2021. However, the Japanese slugger does not want to take any chances while he continues rehab from his Tommy John surgery last year.

