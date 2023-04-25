Did New Balance unveil special glove for Shohei Ohtani? All about Angels superstar's latest customised gear

New Balance recently unveiled a custom glove for LA Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of his team's home opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The glove, made to the athlete's exact specifications, was crafted using the best in materials and innovation.

More about Shohei Ohtani's new gloves

Shohei Ohtani’s glove was made to his particular specifications.

New Balance worked with Wilson Master Glove Craftsman Shigeaki Aso for the project, and the glove was modeled on the premium Japanese "A2K" gloves.

The glove features "Tan Pro Stock Select Leather" and "Double Palm Construction", with an embroidered New Balance 574 shoe across the wrist, representing the athlete's wider relationship with the brand beyond baseball.

Other design highlights include longer fingers based on an outfielder's glove, a wider pocket and a closed web design to accommodate the needs of a pitcher. The use of light weight and water-resistant Wilson SuperSkin materials reduce weight while improving durability, and a wrist strap ensures a secure fit while pitching.

Ohtani wanted a stiffer glove, so high-grade wool is inserted in the thumb and pinky, while a modified palm liner is made to limit movement on the hand. His customised glove helped him achieve his dream of bringing the World Baseball Classic title home to Japan.

Ohtani said that the details on the glove are a way for him to live freely in baseball and have fun with the product.

Shohei Ohtani’s glove was first used during the World Baseball Classic.

New Balance plans to sell the glove in limited quantities this summer, according to its social media accounts. Chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global marketing Chris Davis said that Ohtani's passion for the brand and trust in the team will allow New Balance to drive innovation, stylistic expression and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Apart from the customised glove, New Balance also created a bespoke baseball cleat, the Shohei Ohtani 574 Cleats, that go on sale this summer. The cleats are modeled after the iconic 574 and feature a unique design that sets them apart from the classic shoe. New Balance's dedication to product innovation, brand authenticity, and letting Ohtani be himself is an essential part of their relationship, as the player himself has said.

His custom glove and cleats are just one example of how New Balance is supporting his needs and providing him with the best tools to perform at his best.

