Did Oswaldo Cabrera work as a Uber Eats rider during the pandemic? Charting Yankees youngster's rise to stardom

New York Yankees utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera knows a thing or two about hard work, picking up side jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic to help makes ends meet. The 24-year-old from Guarenas, Venezuela had to pick up several side gigs as a result of the cancellation of the minor league season in 2020, among them was a job delivering food for Uber Eats.

In a recent interview with Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Oswaldo Cabrera dove into the various side jobs that he had to do during the canceled 2020 minor league season. Not only did Cabrera deliver for Uber Eats, but he also worked for Amazon and DoorDash.

Inside Kuty's article, he expands upon the idea that Cabrera's struggles during the pandemic have helped him cope with a rather disappointing 2023 season. So far this year, the New York Yankees utilityman has produced a lowly .195 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

The jump to the MLB is never easy for any player, so Cabrera should see his numbers improve as he gains more experience with the big club. Anthony Volpe, who is considered a most exciting prospect than Cabrera, has also struggled for the New York Yankees, so Cabrera's struggles at baseball's highest level are normal.

While the future for some of the struggling New York Yankees prospects is undoubtedly bright, it may take some time before they prove to be everyday players at the major league level.

A look at Oswaldo Cabrera's road to the MLB

Born in Guarenas, Venezuela, Cabrera signed with the New York Yankees at 16 years old. In 2021, the utilityman worked his way to the Somerset Patriots of Double-A Northeast, finishing the season with a .272 batting average with 29 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

That spectacular season in Double-A came with a promotion to Triple-A and eventual MLB promotion during the 2022 season. On August 17, 2022, he was called up to the New York Yankees, going 0-4 against the Tampa Bay Rays in his debut.

The following day, he picked up his first career MLB hit against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Oswaldo Cabrera finished the 2022 season with a .247 batting average with six home runs and 19 RBIs through 44 games.

