  • “Did you post this from ‘home’?” - Fans brutally roast Red Sox’s Brayan Bello after allegedly trolling Yankees despite Boston’s playoff elimination

“Did you post this from ‘home’?” - Fans brutally roast Red Sox’s Brayan Bello after allegedly trolling Yankees despite Boston’s playoff elimination

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:10 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Brayan Bello's cryptic emoji received counterreactions from Yankees faithful (Source: Imagn)

The New York Yankees' victory over the Boston Red Sox in the American Wild Card Series has deepened the rivalry between the two sets of current rosters. Red Sox's Brayan Bello attempted to troll the Yankees after they trailed the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

After the Yankees fell to a 6-1 deficit against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox pitcher took to his Instagram to post a cryptic giggling emoji, with a hand covering the face, in the story section.

New York fans were having none of it, especially after a spirited comeback from their lineup gave them a 9-6 win as they forced a Game 4. Here are a few reactions from X:

"Hey Brayan Bello, did you post this from “home” Bahahaha," a fan asked.
"Lmaoooo, nice of him to take a breather from his Cancun trip to watch the Yankees play October baseball!" a fan joked.
"While sitting on his sofa watching with popcorn!" fan exclaimed.
"Imagine a professional acting like this," a fan said.
"It’s a photo of him with the Yanks living rent free in his little low IQ brain," another fan tried to troll.
"From the guy that went 2 inn and is sitting at home watching lol," a fan joked about Brayan's start.
The 26-year-old pitched in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. After just 2.1 innings, earning 2 runs on 4 hits and a walk, Bello was taken off the mound by Alex Cora. The Red Sox lost the game 4-3 as the Yankees levelled the series and went on to win the decider.

Brayan Bello does have a strong cumulative record against the Yankees over the years. In 11 regular-season appearances, he went 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

Yankees knocked out by Blue Jays after disappointing Game 4 performance

Brayan Bello will have a lot to celebrate after Toronto finished the job by knocking out the Bombers from the postseason. After putting up some strong at-bats against the Blue Jays bullpen on Tuesday, the New York offense fell flat in Game 4 as they lost 5-2 in a bullpen game by Toronto.

"I liked our chances all year, it was a special group," Judge said after the game. "Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not getting a chance to have a long run with them and end in a championship. Especially with the fans all year... disappointed we let all those guys down."

The drought of winning a World Series for the Yankees continues. The 27-time record winners have now gone sixteen seasons without a championship.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

