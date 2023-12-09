Did a Reddit post add fuel to Shohei Ohtani's potential Blue Jays move? Uncovering the truth behind viral theory that took over MLB

In recent days, talk of Shohei Ohtani's potential landing spots has reached a fever-pitch. As if the intrigue was not enough, a viral post on Reddit certainly added to the drama.

Late on December 8, the Toronto Blue Jays Reddit page exploded after a user posted a flight tracker depicting a flight departing from John Wayne Airport near Anaheim, and set to arrive in Toronto. Predictably, many believed the aircraft to be carrying Shohei Ohtani.

"A private flight from Anaheim airport to Toronto has popped up on flight trackers departing at 9am PST. I don’t want to go full Kawaii here but it isn’t common to see such a flight between those two airports" - JB PoliSci

In recent days, indications that Shohei Ohtani might be reaching an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays have increased. The speculation comes on the heels of interviews and quotes to that effect from Jays GM Ross Atkins at the recent MLB Winter Meetings.

Expected to garner offers of up to $500 million, or more, Ohtani is the most highly prized free agent of this year, and possibly ever. The 29-year old's 44 home runs led the AL, as did his total bases. Despite missing the final month of the 2023 season on account of injury, Ohtani still won the AL MVP Award by a significant margin.

Alongside the Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as a top contender to sign Ohtani. In a recent press appearance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that Ohtani had met with team representatives, and had been given a private tour of Dodger Stadium in LA.

"Shohei Ohtani is NOT in Toronto or on a flight to Toronto. He is at his home in Southern California, per @BNightengale

Despite the furore, there is no proof that the plane from Santa Ana had anything to do with Ohtani. The former Los Angeles Angels star is also believed to have visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Blue Jays fans will look for any reason to believe Shohei Ohtani is coming to town

Canadian sports media is not widely covered in the USA, meaning that many MLB fans have not been privy to the non-stop Ohtani talk being hosted on Canadian sports outlets. Recently, Rogers Communications, who owns the Jays, cancelled their partnership with the NHL. While many believe this could be further proof of an Ohtani deal, only time will be able to give a definitive answer.

