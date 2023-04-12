Did Shohei Ohtani use foreign substance? Truth behind controversial call examined

In Tuesday's game between the LA Angels and the Washington Nationals, umpire Alfonso Marquez checked Shohei Ohtani's equipment for use of foreign substances.

The two-way superstar from Japan is probably the biggest name in baseball right now and even the smallest of incidents involving him gets examined closely. That was exactly what happened as the Angels went on to beat the Nationals 2-0 on the night.

It is a regular sight to see an umpire check a player's equipment for the use of foreign substances, particularly since there's so much technology in today's game. Once Marquez conducted the check, he realized that it was the PitchCom device under his arm and he apologized to Ohtani for the misunderstanding.

The PitchCom device is a communication device that allows teammates to communicate with each other without using hand signals. It eliminates the chances of sign-stealing like the Astros controversy in 2017. The new technology also features an option to translate that allows players from different nationalities to communicate more effectively.

Shohei Ohtani continues to shine for the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar had one of the most perfect nights of his career in their 2-0 win against the Washington Nationals.

Shohei Ohtani was the starting pitcher, the designated hitter, and an outfielder on the night and was exemplary in all roles. He threw 92 pitches to shut out the Nationals for the first seven innings, allowing only one hit and no runs while striking out six batters. He also had a good game from the plate, going 1-for-4.

Shohei Ohtani's stock continues to grow as he consistently keeps putting in such incredible performances. He is a player at the top of his game who is entertaining baseball fans around the globe.

