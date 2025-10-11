  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Did Tyler Glasnow sh** on his seat?" - Fans suspect gross surprise as Roki Sasaki switches chairs after sniffing out Dodgers ace's alleged mishap 

"Did Tyler Glasnow sh** on his seat?" - Fans suspect gross surprise as Roki Sasaki switches chairs after sniffing out Dodgers ace's alleged mishap 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:16 GMT
Dodgers A
Fans suspect gross surprise as Roki Sasaki switches chairs after sniffing out Dodgers ace's alleged mishap - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series for a fourth time in six seasons after solid pitching performances from Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki in NLDS Game 4.

Ad

Following a 2-1 win in extra innings, Glasnow and Sasaki were involved in a bizarre situation. During the post-game conference, Sasaki used his hand to sniff the seat Glasnow sat on and replaced it with a different chair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Saksai's action, alleging Glasnow had left something behind on the seat.

"Did he sh** in his seat?" Inquired a fan.
"Why did he wipe and smell it," wrote another fan.
"Bro Scooby snacked himself," wrote a fan.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Several fans claimed that the Dodgers ace was covered in champagne after their locker room celebrations.

Ad
"Glasnow was covered in champagne. He hadn't showered before the interview yet," a fan explained.
"It's because it was covered in champagne lol," wrote a fan.
"Dodgers never beating the allegations," a fan wrote.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Tyler Glasnow was involved in a pitching duel against the Phillies' Christopher Sanchez on Thursday. However, Glasnow triumphed after shutting down the Phillies on six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki, who has turned into the most reliable bullpen arm in the postseason after a turbulent stint as the starting pitcher earlier this season, pitched three scoreless innings in relief to help the Dodgers secure a narrow win.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications