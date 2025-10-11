"Did Tyler Glasnow sh** on his seat?" - Fans suspect gross surprise as Roki Sasaki switches chairs after sniffing out Dodgers ace's alleged mishap 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series for a fourth time in six seasons after solid pitching performances from Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki in NLDS Game 4.Following a 2-1 win in extra innings, Glasnow and Sasaki were involved in a bizarre situation. During the post-game conference, Sasaki used his hand to sniff the seat Glasnow sat on and replaced it with a different chair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to Saksai's action, alleging Glasnow had left something behind on the seat.&quot;Did he sh** in his seat?&quot; Inquired a fan.&quot;Why did he wipe and smell it,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Bro Scooby snacked himself,&quot; wrote a fan.(Image source - Instagram)Several fans claimed that the Dodgers ace was covered in champagne after their locker room celebrations.&quot;Glasnow was covered in champagne. He hadn't showered before the interview yet,&quot; a fan explained.&quot;It's because it was covered in champagne lol,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Dodgers never beating the allegations,&quot; a fan wrote.(Image source - Instagram)Tyler Glasnow was involved in a pitching duel against the Phillies' Christopher Sanchez on Thursday. However, Glasnow triumphed after shutting down the Phillies on six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki, who has turned into the most reliable bullpen arm in the postseason after a turbulent stint as the starting pitcher earlier this season, pitched three scoreless innings in relief to help the Dodgers secure a narrow win.