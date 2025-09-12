  • home icon
  Diego Lopes and Jean Silva making weight for UFC Noche makes Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda ecstatic for the Fight Night main event

Diego Lopes and Jean Silva making weight for UFC Noche makes Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda ecstatic for the Fight Night main event

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:35 GMT
Diego Lopes and Jean Silva making weight for UFC Noche makes Bobby Miller
Diego Lopes and Jean Silva making weight for UFC Noche makes Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda ecstatic [Image Source: Getty]

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller is making a key adjustment in his career, shifting from a starting role to the bullpen with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is creating her own path in combat sports content creation.

Loureda actively follows the UFC and the WWE, which is unsurprising considering her background in Taekwondo. As such, the 24-year-old is eagerly awaiting Sunday's Noche UFC main event bout between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

After the featherweights successfully weighed in at or below the division limit, Natalie Loureda shared ESPN MMA's post covering the news on her Instagram story.

"I've been waiting all summer for this matchup," Loureda captioned the post.
Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Diego Lopes weighed in at the featherweight limit for a non-title fight at 146 lbs, while Jean Silva came half a pound lighter than his opponent. Lopes last fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, but lost by unanimous decision in the featherweight title fight.

Meanwhile, Silva is riding on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, five in the UFC. He last fought in the undercard of UFC 314, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round. The 28-year-old has won post-fight bonuses in his last three outings inside the Octagon.

Natalie Loureda linked up with Diego Lopes and Jean Silva before UFC 317

The International Fight Week is one of the UFC’s most prestigious annual events, giving fans the chance to meet their favorite fighters and experience the sport up close.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, attended the festivities in Las Vegas, primarily to cover the UFC 317 PPV, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

While in Las Vegas, the 24-year-old interviewed numerous UFC stars, including Diego Lopes and reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. She conducted her interview with Lopes in Spanish and shared the clip on her Instagram account.

Loureda also created a lighthearted, humorous segment with Silva, which she likewise posted to her Instagram. Silva's fight team, "The Fighting Nerds," suffered heartbreak at UFC Paris, the recent fight night event. Silva's visible frustration after his teammates' loss had gone viral on social media.

Caio Borralho, the group's leader, lost the main event fight to Nassourdine Imavov by decision, while Maurício Ruffy fell in the co-main event to Benoît Saint-Denis via a second-round submission.

