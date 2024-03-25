“Disaster of their own making” - MLB fans react to Mookie Betts’ failed attempt of Derek Jeter's jump throw from shortstop

The LA Dodgers made Mookie Betts their permanent shortstop for the upcoming season. He seems to be coping well with the change so far. In their recent game against the Angels, Mike Trout smashed a ground ball to Betts.

The Dodgers star collected the ball well but attempted a Derek Jeter jump throw from his position. Unfortunately, his throw went wide, and Freddie Freedman was forced to move out of first base to make the play, giving enough time for Trout to be safe.

MLB fans took to X reacting to Betts' move comparing it with Derek Jeter's jump throw. While some fans appreciated his effort, others did not hesitate from making fun of Betts' attempt.

Here are the reactions:

"Disaster of their own making," wrote one fan on X.

"Padres have a field full of shortstops that can play any position (proven), but put an outfielder at Shortstop and its just embarrassing haha, just as embarrassing as the Dodgers infield," wrote another fan.

Mookie Betts keen on winning Golden Glove

While several might troll Mookie Betts for his effort, the talented player is keen on winning a Golden Glove at shortstop. Betts won six Gold Glove Awards but all were from his right field position.

The 31-year-old is highly competitive and might add another Golden Glove to his collection.

"As long as I'm taking that diamond I'm trying to win a silver bat or a Gold Glove, one of the two, if not both," Mookie Betts said.

Betts is a talented defensive player. The Dodgers have added Betts to their shortstop for a reason, and he is expected to help the club, especially after Gavin Lux struggled to make ends meet.

Betts has room for improvement and the Dodgers will be able to evaluate his performance in the coming days.

