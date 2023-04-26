Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the San Diego Padres after serving a stiff, 80-game suspension for steroid use. Although the young stud served his time, fans around the league cannot easily forget these kinds of infractions.

The San Diego Padres saw the potential in Tatis Jr. early and signed him to a massive 14-year deal prior to the 2021 season, when he was only 22 years old.

After launching an NL-best 42 home runs that season, the Padres believed that they had made the right decision. Indeed, it looked like Fernando Tatis Jr. would be unstoppable.

However, after missing the first half of the 2022 season on account of an injury, the young Dominican tested positive for steroids in August.

Fernando Tatis Jr. made his long-awaited return to the MLB on April 20 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and crushed his first home run in 18 months against the team two days later.

However, during a recent game in Chicago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was reminded of the suspension that will haunt him for the rest of the career. Heckles rained down on the 24-year-old as he patrolled the outfield against the Chicago Cubs on April 25. Instead of ignoring the jabs, Tatis responded by treating onlookers to a little jig.

"Wrigley bleachers: 'HE’S ON STEROIDS'” - Talkin Baseball

Although fans do not typically take kindly to players who have been found guilty of steroid use, it is hard for many fans not to point out the irony. Many were quick to point out Sammy Sosa, the all-time home run leader for the Cubs. Sosa, who played on the team from 1992 to 2004, was also a convicted steroid user.

Moreover, others thought that Fernando Tatis' dance was funny, and dealt perfectly with the heckles. With his suspension now firmly cemented in public knowledge, it is likely that he will have to get used to this kind of fan involvement.

As former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has shown, it is notoriously difficult for a player to gain back the trust of fans after such a heinous infraction.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will always have the PED monkey on his back

While the MLB and its fans do not take kindly to cheating by virtue of PEDs, Fernando Tatis Jr. is still as young and dynamic as he was when he first started playing for the San Diego Padres. Now, the youngster needs to prove that he can be just as pivotal for his team without relying on enhancing substances.

