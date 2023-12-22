"Disgusting behavior" "Taking advantage of backloaded deals" - MLB fans not impressed by terms of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complex deal with Dodgers

Fans could hardly believe it when they heard that Yoshinobu Yamamoto was going to the Dodgers. Mere weeks after the team inked Shohei Ohtani to the largest contract in MLB history, the Dodgers appear to be spending like the world is coming to an end.

For the 25-year-old without a single inning of MLB experience, $325 million over twelve years is a massive sum. With the deal, Yamamoto surpassed Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the pitcher with the largest contract in baseball.

According to MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal includes several opt-out clauses. Although Yamamoto is in line for a stable $27.03 million each year until 2035, the deal reportedly has opt-out clauses after the sixth and eighth years.

"Opt-outs in Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325M contract with Dodgers are after years six and eight, sources tell @TheAthletic Deal is somewhat backloaded. Yamamoto would walk away from higher salaries if he opts out." - Ken Rosenthal

In response to news that the deal is designed to keep Yamamoto attached to the Los Angeles Dodgers for as long as possible, fans let their criticism be known. The prevailing thought among fans is that the Dodgers are pulling tricks to circumvent financial restraints and act as though money were no object.

The criticism of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal is fueled in no small part by the existing skepticism surrounding Shohei Ohtani's contract. Under his own terms with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old will be taking a mere $2 million per year in salary. After that, the remaining $680 million on the contract will be paid out upon the completion of Ohtani's decade-long contract in 2034.

By shifting around the money payable to Ohtani, the Dodgers have been able to save some $24 million against the MLB's luxury tax. By doing this, they have been able to sign former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a five-year, $136 million contract, and retain considerable cash reserves to pursue other ends.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract might make him a lifelong Dodger

In the final days of his free agency, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was offered $300 million by both the New York Yankees and Mets.

However, with the Dodgers offering a marginal $25 million, it is not difficult to see why Yamamoto's decision came easily. Now on one of the most stacked baseball teams of all time, not winning the ultimate goal will not be an option for this cohort of stars.

