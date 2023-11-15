Disney dreams to midlife crisis: Vanessa Hudgens reflects on transition from teen stardom to holistic well-being

Vanessa Hudgens has been in the limelight for a long time. She was acting as a teenager on Disney Channel, eventually being the star of the High School Musical Series. Those came out almost two decades ago, and Hudgens has had to transition to a new type of fame.

She knows that no one else is going to do the work to make sure she's ok. The actress understands that no one else cares as much. As she transitions to a holistic approach to well-being, she revealed this via Elite Daily:

“I’ve realized the importance of caring for yourself because no one’s going to care for you like you do."

Self-care is important, as the Spring Breakers actress is learning every day.

Vanessa Hudgens values self-care

Elite Daily asked Vanessa Hudgens about Caliwater, which she founded in 2012. The idea was to give people a better-tasting alternative to water. Drinking lots of water is key to making sure one is healthy, and it's part of Hudgens' approach.

She answered:

"Honestly, I just drink Caliwater. I’m the worst ever at drinking water, and I feel like I have to drink so much to be as hydrated as I’m supposed to be. If I am on the move and I have a busy day, I grab one."

Being hydrated goes a long way to health and mental wellness. If you are well, you will feel that way, and that's why Hudgens has transitioned to a new outlook on life. Fitness plays a role in that, too.

The actress, who is with Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker, said:

"Pilates is the best way to get a long, lean body. I recently discovered it, and it’s the hardest Pilates class I’ve ever done in my entire life. It beats me up every single time. It never gets easier, and man, it leaves you sore."

There are a lot of different ways to take care of one self. Now that Hudgens is no longer the shiny, young teen actress she was with Disney, she understands that and is working to put that to use. So far, it's working wonders and changing how she feels.