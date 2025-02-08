"DJ LeMahieu is done, Oswaldo Cabrera is not the answer" - Yankees superfan Nick Turturro proposes ideal third base solution

Just days away from Spring Training, the New York Yankees still have a spot to fill at third base and one superfan believes that Alex Bregman is the answer to their problem. Actor Nick Turturro is an avid baseball fan and is well known for being one of the biggest Yankees supporters among celebrities.

In a video posted on his Instagram on Thursday, Turturro urged the New York front office to sign Bregman from free agency, saying:

"I want to talk about somebody I like, somebody who's a personal friend of mine. I know he played for the enemy, I know he played for the Houston Astros. I don't give a s***, he's a winner. Alex Bregman, third base, we need that pedigree.

"LeMahieu is not going to cut it, he's done. Cabrera is not the answer. You could shift Jazz over to second, Alex can slide right in. Give him 3-4 years, what are you waiting for?" We need another big bat. Bregman is the guy, I'm telling you. Don't go cheap, go the right way. Sign the dude. I like him, I know we'll be very happy with him. Please, sign the guy."

After losing out on Juan Soto's free agency this offseason, the New York Yankees front office has made a sharp pivot and signed several big names to bolster their roster. Among them are Max Freid, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. However, they still have an opening at third base and many believe that Alex Bregman is the answer.

As of now, the Bronx Bombers seem to be taking a platoon approach to fill the void at third base. D.J. LeMahieu is the most obvious option, but recent injury troubles have kept seeing his numbers decline rapidly. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are the two other options and all three players look set to share the responsibility.

MLB insider shocked that the Yankees have not made an offer to Alex Bregman yet

New York Yankees need a third baseman who is also a big bat that can add some potency to their already-strong lineup. This naturally brings everyone's thoughts to Alex Bregman, who fits the requirements and is available as a free agent.

MLB insider Jeff Passan is also vexed that they have not made Bregman an offer yet, saying (via Talkin' Yanks):

"It's wild to me that Alex Bregman is sitting out there right now and the Yankees aren't in on him."

The New York side has also been linked with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado to fill the spot in recent days. With Spring Training almost upon us, it feels like only a matter of time until they sign one of those two players.

