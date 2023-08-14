DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Current health status and expected recovery period for Yankees batter

New York Yankees fans recived a promising update regarding the health status of infielder DJ LeMahieu, who has been sidelined with a right calf injury. Although LeMahieu has missed the past four games, he expressed optimism about returning to the starting lineup soon.

LeMahieu’s injury originated during pregame batting practice in Chicago, causing him to be a late scratch from that game and subsequently sit out. While he missed out on some playing time, he remains eager to contribute to his team’s success.

When is DJ LeMahieu expected to return to play?

Despite not being included in the lineup for the most recent games, LeMahieu emphasized his readiness to return to action. According to New York Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, he will be back in the lineup withing the next few days.

LeMahieu anticipates rejoining the starting lineup Monday for a game against the Atlanta Braves. Boone had previously noted that LeMahieu was available for emergency situations off the bench, although he was not used during those times.

Before the injury setback, LeMahieu had been on an impressive offensive streak, hitting .319/.427/.435 in the first 20 games following the All-Star break. This strong performance was particularly significant given the challenges he faced during the first half of the season.

While LeMahieu’s absence has been frustrating for both him and the team, his imprending return offers a sense of relief for the Yankees fans. As the team strives for a Wild Card spot with a record of 60-58, having LeMahieu back in the lineup could provide the offensive boost they need to remain competitive in the American League East.

LeMahieu’s recovery progress is a positive sign for the Yankees, and his return will likely be met with enthusiasm from fans who have been awaiting a comeback from the Yankees in the last two months of the regular season. The Yankees are currently fifth in their competitive division with a .508 record.