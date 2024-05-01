“Do you even want the NL?” - Dodgers fans annoyed as team's offense falters in extra-innings loss against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best offensive lineups in the league. The team ranks in the top five spots this season, but losing games has been unavoidable despite their powerful offense.

Baseball is a hard sport and dropping a couple of games every week is not new. The Dodgers are coming off an extra-inning loss against the Diamondbacks in their second game of the series. Ironically the offense faltered after recording a no-strikeout for the first time since 2006 in the previous game with fans believing that it was the team's offense that failed them.

Reacting to their loss, fans took to social media to vent their frustration. The team's failure to score with runners in scoring position garnered attention. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Do you even want the NL?" asked one fan on X.

"Please score with RISP. Why can’t we do that I don’t get it," one fan added.

"With all this money put into bats, they should be scoring 5+ runs every game," one fan chipped in.

"Idc how many trillions of dollars you spend, all your runs coming without base hits will never win games," added another.

"I don't think I've seen a worse team in my lifetime as the recent Dodgers teams in extra innings. The most predictable thing ever," wrote another disgruntled fan.

Some fans felt that Shohei Ohtani needed to pick up the pace.

"Ohtani should change his approach when in scoring position," wrote one fan.

"Ohtani looking like he’s still fixing games. That average with RISP is terrible," vented one fan.

"Ohtani is only good when there’s no one on base. Dude struggles with RISP," another fan chimed in.

Christian Walker's homer surprises the Dodgers

The Dodgers were taken by surprise when Christian Walker smashed a walk-off home run. Walker smashed a two-run walk-off home run at the bottom of the 10th inning to register his first career walk-off homer. Nabil Crismatt saw his pitch fly deep into left field as the Diamondbacks won in style.

Walker also put the Diamondbacks on the board earlier when he smashed a solo home run at the bottom of the fourth facing rookie starter Landon Knack. The Dodgers were surprised as his second home run put an end to their long night.

With just one game remaining, the Dodgers will be eyeing a series win before they return home to take on the Atlanta Braves.

