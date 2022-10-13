"Do it. Don't let other teams get the chance", "Absolutely THE move to make before all others" - New York Mets fans hopeful that team can sign star closer Edwin Diaz before he hits free agency

The New York Mets' season ended far sooner than the team and their fans were expecting. Now, their attention turns to the future. Among the most notable of the players that will become free agents this offseason is star closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz is coming off the best season of his career, where he proved to be one of, if not the, best closers in the MLB.

The Mets will likely not get to 101 regular-season wins without the talents of Diaz. His stunning 1.31 ERA and 32 saves helped the Mets seal victories all season. Now that his contract is expiring, he will likely be looking to cash in on his dominant season and be paid as one of the best.

There are reports that the New York Mets will look to sign him to an extension before he officially hits free agency.

Being able to negotiate with Diaz first is a tremendous advantage for the Mets. If Diaz is able to hear offers from other teams, he could leverage his position to drive the price up. The Mets have the opportunity to avoid that situation, and they will likely do everything they can to get a deal done soon. Fans have recognized how beneficial this advantage is.

BatyBomb2 @hereonin75 @Metsmerized Do it. Don't let other teams get the chance @Metsmerized Do it. Don't let other teams get the chance

Ball knower @NjKidIsBack @Metsmerized Well get fucking to it. He’s a fan favorite and he’s amazing at his job. Don’t drop the ball on this one @Metsmerized Well get fucking to it. He’s a fan favorite and he’s amazing at his job. Don’t drop the ball on this one

Joseph D. Cardile @thejoeshow1221 @Metsmerized Absolutely THE move to make before all others. Must have that anchor in place. @Metsmerized Absolutely THE move to make before all others. Must have that anchor in place.

Contract extensions are never easy to accomplish, especially with a player as talented as Edwin Diaz. Fears of him leaving the team while in his prime are prevalent among the fan base.

Given that star starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is also becoming a free agent, getting this deal done is vital. Losing two pitchers who are among the best at what they do will be very difficult to recover from.

Edwin Diaz and his iconic entrance became a highlight of the New York Mets' season. It may not have worked out for them in the playoffs against the San Diego Padres, but it was iconic none the less.

Roman WarHelmet @RomanWHelmet @michaelmayer22 Also, the easiest marriage and deal to make. Seems like both want it and know the parameters. @michaelmayer22 Also, the easiest marriage and deal to make. Seems like both want it and know the parameters.

After a brutal end to the season, New York Mets fans are extremely hopeful that good news about Diaz will be coming soon.

The New York Mets know they need to improve in 2023

Winning 101 games in the regular season and not winning the division is almost unheard of. Unfortunately, for the Mets, that is exactly what they are dealing with. The Atlanta Braves, who won the division, are bringing back almost their entire core. They will not be on the decline next season.

If the Mets want to compete for the National League East crown in 2023, bringing back Edwin Diaz is almost a necessity.

