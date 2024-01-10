"Do it" "I'll drive them to Milwaukee myself" - Yankees fans enamored with trade proposal that would bring Corbin Burnes to the Bronx

The New York Yankees have been tied to Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes for much of the offseason. The hard-throwing righty has been dangled in front of interested clubs as a potential trade candidate heading into the 2024 season.

The Bronx Bombers are searching for another arm to add to their rotation after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Given the recent miss, the front office could get aggressive in their pursuit of Burnes.

MLB Network put together a trade proposal. They see the Yankees trading Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Chase Hampton for Burnes.

It is a trade that many of the Yankees fanbase can get behind. They would not mind losing those three prospects in order to get the former Cy Young Award winner:

"Do it now" one fan posted.

"I'll drive them all to Milwaukee myself" another fan posted.

Acquiring Corbin Burnes alongside Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a Cy Young Award-winning year, would be an excellent addition. This would be a fantastic rotation if Carlos Rodon could emerge from his slump last season and if Nestor Cortes Jr. could stay healthy.

However, it was reported on Monday that the Brewers are unlikely to trade Burnes this offseason. The Yanks may have to turn elsewhere to find another frontline starter before Opening Day approaches.

Where could the Yankees turn if Corbin Burnes is off the board?

If Corbin Burnes is off the board, the Yankees must pivot quickly to get another starting pitcher this offseason. One name that has come up recently in free-agent targets for the team is Marcus Stroman.

Stroman is coming off a season with the Chicago Cubs where he compiled a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA on 136.2 innings of work. Despite dealing with a cartilage fracture in his ribs, he put up those stats.

Stroman is a groundball pitcher that would work well at Yankee Stadium. Looking at all the statistics from the 2023 season, Yankee Stadium was the friendliest pitcher's park in the league.

If they do not want to go with Stroman, they are expected to be in the mix to land either Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

Whatever the front office decides to do, they need to do it fast. Some of these free-agent pitchers could be signing their next contract any day now that many top players have found a home.

