Create
Notifications

"Do not let him leave the state" "Bro is just asking the Knicks to make something work" - Fans react to NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell attending New York Mets game

NBA star Donovan Mitchell, Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
NBA star Donovan Mitchell, Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Jul 03, 2022 02:39 AM IST

NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell was seen attending the New York Mets game at Citi Field this afternoon. The Utah Jazz guard is from the New York City area, and this marks the second time he has been to a game this season.

Donovan Mitchell is at Citi Field today 👀 https://t.co/UCZ2Wh7oml
"Donovan Mitchell is at Citi Field today" - SNY

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss Mitchell's appearance at Citi Field. New York Knicks fans are begging for the team to acquire him. Fans do not want him to leave the state.

Do not let him leave the state. twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Mitchell is one of the game's best young players. Given that he is from New York, he would be a perfect fit with the Knicks.

Bro is just ASKING the Knicks to make something work. twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

It is cool to see Mitchell around the Mets as he grew up a fan of the team. It's good to see athletes like Mitchell show cross-sport support.

Donovan Mitchell highlights

Mitchell shoots over Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks during Game Six of the NBA playoffs.
Mitchell shoots over Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks during Game Six of the NBA playoffs.

Mitchell has had a brilliant career and is still just 25 years old. The Jazz fell short in the playoffs this year, losing to the Dallas Mavericks, but Mitchell had perhaps his best individual season in 2022. Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

In five seasons, Mitchell has made three All-Star games and has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals over the course of his career. Here are some of Mitchell's best highlights.

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

Given how chaotic the NBA off-season has been, it would not be surprising if he wound up in New York. The Jazz has said that they are not interested in trading Mitchell, but as many know, anything can happen when it comes to trades and free agency.

For news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...