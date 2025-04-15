Dodger Stadium named as host venue for 2028 Olympic Baseball

Dodger Stadium is one of the most historic and beloved home parks in all of Major League Baseball. The iconic stadium, which first opened in 1962 after the Los Angeles Dodgers made the move from Brooklyn, and has been home to a number of iconic moments, with the most recent being the team's World Series celebrations after their victory over the New York Yankees.
Well, now it appears that Dodger Stadium will add yet another historic moment to its hallowed grounds. On Tuesday, Executive Director and CEO of USA Baseball Paul Seiler announced that the stadium would play host to baseball during the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
This will be the second time in the stadium's history that it will host games during the Olympics. In 1984, baseball was not yet an official Olympic sport; instead, it was considered a "demonstration sport," meaning that the winning team would not receive a medal for their accomplishment.
Japan ultimately won the competition, defeating Team USA 6-3 in the finals. Chinese Taipei rounded out the remainder of the podium.
"America’s favorite pastime will capture the world’s attention when baseball makes its Olympic return in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. It has hosted countless record-breaking games, including 11 World Series, the most recent being in 2024, and will continue to break records in 2028," LA28 said in a statement regarding the announcement.
International baseball has been wildly successful in recent years, with the 2023 World Baseball Classic proving how excited fans are to see the best stars of each nation compete against one another.
Like the 1984 Olympics, Japan also defeated the USA in the 2023 WBC Finals, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout in one of the most epic showdowns in modern baseball history.
The proposed Dodger Stadium gondola remains in limbo
Although Dodger Stadium is one of the most iconic in Major League Baseball, transportation to the area is less than ideal. One of the ways that has been proposed to make life easier for those getting to the stadium is a 1.2-mile gondola that would have three stops, with one being at Union Station and another being the stadium itself.
While the project has been approved, there is still plenty of opposition, which could complicate matters. That being said, there is a chance that if it all goes through and construction begins, one of the goals is to have it ready for the beginning of the 2028 Summer Olympics, while also easing traffic for Dodgers games.