Dodgers' $17M newcomer opens up about Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and other stars' influence on him

Outfielder Michael Conforto signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January and is ready to make the most of the opportunity. After two years with the San Francisco Giants, the 32-year-old will now start a new chapter, hoping to fit into his stacked new team.

After entering free agency in the winter, Conforto signed with the Dodgers in December helping them defend their World Series title.

Speaking to MLB Network ahead of the Tokyo Series, Conforto expressed his excitement to play for the LA side and willingness to learn from the best players in the country. When asked if he can feed off the talent around him, he replied:

"Absolutely. To be around these guys. Being able to watch Shohei work, Mookie work, Freddie work. It's contagious. There's an expectation of being competitive and successful, and it rubs off for sure. Being in a lineup that's very talented, that's relentless puts pressure on the other team. It's going to be fun to be a part of this."

After making the move to LA, Michael Conforto has impressed in his first month of training with the Dodgers. As they gear up for the Tokyo Series this week, the outfielder will start the season as the team's first choice at left field.

Dodgers' Michael Conforto in awe of Shohei Ohtani ahead of Tokyo Series vs Cubs

Michael Conforto is looking to revive his MLB career after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and there's every reason to believe that he can. In their warm-up game against the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, both Shohei Ohtani and Conforto blasted home runs to secure a win. After the game, Conforto was in awe of Ohtani, saying (via Dodger Blue):

"It's really amazing. In every big moment, he seems to do what fans want him to do."

Last season, Conforto finished with a .237 average in 130 games for the Giants, hitting 20 home runs and 66. His best season in the majors came in 2015 when he helped the New York Mets make a deep postseason run and he is now looking to record better numbers this year.

